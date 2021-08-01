Cowes Week – Day 2 Results

Second day of Cowes Week and there are long sunny spells on the water and it’s feeling warmer than Saturday.

The starting sequence got under way early this morning at the Royal Yacht Squadron, with a westerly breeze of 6-8 knots recently having strengthened to 14-15 knots.

Competitors had an easier second day at Cowes Week, with shorter courses and predominately wind with tide conditions giving a dry ride.

Sunday’s stand out performances include Bluebottle in the Dragon class.

HRH the Duke of Edinburgh’s old boat, owned by the Edinburgh based Royal Yacht Britannia Trust, has been fully restored and updated in Cowes by David Heritage, who is racing on board this week with Graham and Julia Bailey.

After 60 years as a museum piece, Bluebottle has notched up consecutive wins in her first two races. “It’s been great fun – there’s a different quality about being on the Duke of Edinburgh’s favourite yacht,” says Bailey. “It’s a real privilege to be in his seat.”

Monday promises a lighter easterly to south-easterly breeze that may necessitate changes to the start sequences, including some classes moving to different start lines, to create the best possible courses.

Daily results available here . . .

Cowes Week Day 2 leading results

IRC Class 0

1, Ran (Niklas Zennstrum)

2, The Jean Genie (Peter Morton)

3, Khumbu (Guy Gillon / Christian Hamilton)

IRC Class 1

1, Cobra (Michael Blair)

2, McFly (Tony Mack)

3, Icy (Ian Atkins)

IRC Class 2

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, Leon (David Franks)

3, Jooped (John Cooper)

IRC Class 3

1, Arcus (John Howell / Paul Newell)

2, Elaine Again (Mike Bridges)

3, Jos Of Hamble (Clemency Williams-Ives)

IRC Class 4

1, Jaywalker (Bob Baker)

2, Jackdaw (Rob Salter, David Ward, Dave Lord, Carl Matthews, Jon Coman,)

3, Upstart (Robin Stevenson)

IRC Class 5

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Frank 3 (Olly & Sam Love)

3, Secrets (Christopher Agar)

IRC Class 6

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Scherzo Of Cowes (Peter Morton and Alison Morton)

3, Kerry Jeanne (Kerry Jeanne)

IRC Class 7

1, Woof (Jo Richards)

2, Suvretta (Chris & Victoria Preston)

3, Madelaine (Madelaine & Isobella Donald)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Eager (Chris Cecil-Wright)

2, Baby X (Charles Esse)

3, Panther (James Stableford)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Challenger (Adam Ridett and Phil Moore)

2, Anticipation (Pete Newlands)

3, Seasalt (Simon & Julia Bowes)

Performance Cruiser C

1, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

2, Sam (Peter Hopps, Hilary Cook & Serena Alexander)

3, Islay (David Neville)

Cape 31

1, Nifty (Ashley Bower)

2, Gallivanter III (Tor McLaren & Team Gallivanter)

3, Squirt (Russell Peters & Family)

Contessa 32

1, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth, Mark Himsworth, Roger Shapland)

2, Andaxi (Donna Rouse-Collen)

3, Assent (Kit & Jessie Rogers)

Club Cruiser

1, Aqua (Ushaka) (Mark Attrill)

2, Chameleon Of Cowes (Louis Kenna)

3, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee)

2, Debutante (Sir Richard Ottaway)

3, Streak (H Janson, G Dibben & M Lofts)

Dragon

1, Bluebottle (Graham Bailey)

2, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

3, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

Etchells (Race 2)

1, Exabyte (Shaun & Emily Frohlich)

2, China Wight (Nick Stagg)

3, Rocketman (Rob Goddard)

Etchells (Race 3)

1, Audrey (Jon Warwick & Will Bedford)

2, China Wight (Nick Stagg)

3, Rocketman (Rob Goddard)

Flying 15

1, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

2, Ffabulous (Chris Brittain)

3, Forced Family Fun (Richard Jordan)

HP30

1, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

2, Moral Compass (Jerry Hill & Richard Faulkner)

3, Sea Dragon (Timon Robson)

J/70 (Race 4)

1, Woof (John Greenland)

2, Brutus II (Charles Thompson)

3, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

J/70 (Race 5)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Calypso (J Calascione & J Peters)

3, Brutus II (Charles Thompson)

J/70 (Race 6)

1, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

2, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

3, Cer – Ville De Geneve (CER – Ville de Geneve)

J/109

1, Brown Teal (Clementi, Sheldon & Walker)

2, Jukebox (John Smart)

3, Jedi (William Tahourdin)

Mermaid

1, Cynthia (John Sandiford Haigh)

2, Amethyst (Ben Few Brown)

3, Sheen (Richard Hill)

Quarter Ton

1, Blt (Sam Laidlaw)

2, Cote (Kai Hockley)

3, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

Redwing

1, Quail (James Wilson & Edmund Peel)

2, Harlequin (John Raymond & Matt Alexander)

3, Skua (Rory Morrison)

SB20 (Race 4)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

3, Glasgow Kiss (Nils Razmilovic)

SB20 (Race 5)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

3, Glasgow Kiss (Nils Razmilovic)

SB20 (Race 6)

1, Glasgow Kiss (Nils Razmilovic)

2, Xcellent (John Pollard)

3, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Kerry Jeanne (Kerry Jeanne)

3, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

Sonar

1, Jenny (Simon clarke)

2, Bertie (Alistair Barter)

3, Acf Limbitless (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

Sonata

1, Bd2 (Alistair Bolton)

2, Wasp (Luke Goodall)

3, Joey (Andy Pinkham, Will Smyth & Ollie Smyth)

Sportsboat

1, Justify (Ross Bowdler)

2, La Vie En Rose 2 (Craig & Emma Dymock)

3, Laughing Fish (Neil Angel, Nick Denyer)

Squib

1, Lady Penelope (Malc Hutchings & Andy Ramsey)

2, Squiggle (Jono Brown)

3, Artemis 2 (Chris Rust)

Sunbeam

1, Harmony (Patrick Green)

2, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

3, Query (Tim Hill)

Sunsail F41.0

1, Hollis 2 (Mr Malcolm Hollis)

2, Don’T Panik (DON’T PANIK)

3, Opihr (Opihr Ocean Racing)

Victory

1, Peregrine (Team Peregrine)

2, Unity (Matt Salt & Marie-Claire Sothcott)

3, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)

X One Design

1, Astralita (Fraser Graham & Tim Copsey)

2, Lone Star (Paul Woodman, Ollie James & Phil Lawrence)

3, Nefertiti (James Markby)