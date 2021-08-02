Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 9 – Racing Postponed

All racing on Day 9 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events at Enoshima, Japan is postponed to Tuesday 3 August due to the lack of wind.

The 49er, 49er FX Medal Races will be added to the program that includes the Finn and Nacra 17 Medal races on Day 10.

Race Notice

The latest weather information provided to the Race Committee is that a weather front will arrive between 1500 and 1530. There may be wind of 7-8 knots behind it, but this is too uncertain to rely on and leaves too little time for launching and preparing to race with the deadline of 1630 for a warning signal.

With the stronger forecast for tomorrow, the Race Committee’s decision is that racing is postponed for the day and a new schedule for tomorrow will be published in the usual manner.

The scheduled start time for the Women’s 49erFX is 1233 hours and the men’s 49er 1333 hours JPN time.

The medal races for the Men’s Finn and the Mixed Nacra 17 will then run as originally scheduled after those races.

Sailing Medal table after 4 Medal Races completed – RS:X men, RS:X women, Laser men, Radial Women.

2020 Sailing Medal Table Country Gold Silver Bronze Total AUS 1 1 DEN 1 1 NED 1 1 2 CHN 1 1 2 FRA 2 2 SWE 1 1 CRO 1 1 GBR 1 1 NOR 1 1



See Medal Table details here . . .

