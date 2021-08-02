Alinghi GC32 triumph on Swiss National Day

Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi continued there winning streak, winning the GC32 Lagos Cup 2 by just two points from Christian Zuerrer’s Black Star Sailing Team.

After Saturday’s extreme conditions, Sunday’s foiling catamaran racing on the Algarve completed the test with five races held in light and medium winds.

Frenchman Erik Maris’ Zoulou rocketed up the leaderboard to complete the podium, as crews less familiar with the GC32, Team Rockwool Racing and Red Bull Sailing Team (with three crew, including helmsman Nathan Outteridge, new for this event) struggled in highly changeable conditions.



As yesterday Black Star Sailing Team dominated early, winning the first two races and the fourth, when they were most successful in joining up the puffs and shifts on the course during the light race.

They started the final race just three points from Alinghi, but were unable to overcome this deficit.

And this was a worthy result for Swiss National Day, marking the 730th anniversary of the Swiss Confederacy’s formation.

2021 GC32 Racing Tour results after Lagos Cup 1 and 2



1st Alinghi 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Black Star Sailing Team 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Red Bull Sailing Team 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th Zoulou 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th Team Rockwool Racing 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th Swiss Foiling Academy 6 6 – – 12 pts