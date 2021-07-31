First Team GB Sailing Medal to Emma Wilson

Emma Wilson of Britain took Bronze in the women’s RS:X, the first sailing medal for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In a close medal race Wilson finished second on the water behind Charline Picon of France, with Yunxiu Lu of China in third place.

This gave Gold to Yunxiu Lu with 32 points, Silver to Charline Picon with 38 points and the Bronze to Wilson, also finishing with 38 points but losing out to Picon on final race count back.

Emma Wilson, 22, from Christchurch, Dorset, said:

“Those were so physical those conditions. I gave it absolutely everything and, in the end, I came third, but still it was amazing to get a medal and I’m super, super happy.”

“Crossing the line was amazing, I just enjoyed the moment and you can tell us three were so close even in the medal race so just to get a medal well was amazing. I didn’t look back. I knew with the French girl ahead of me, it was whoever beat who, but I mean second in the medal race I couldn’t have done much more. I’m so tired now.”

RS:X women – Final after 12 races + Medal race, (27 entries)

Gold CHN Yunxiu Lu – – 6 – – 36 pts

Silver FRA Charline Picon – – 2 – – 38 pts

Bronze GBR Emma Wilson – – 4 – – 38 pts

4th ITA Marta Maggetti – – 8 – – 66 pts

5th NED Lilian de Geus – – 12 – – 72 pts

6th ISR Katy Spychakov – – 20 – – 85 pts

7th DEN Laerke Buhl-Hansen – – 18 – – 93 pts

8th HKG Hei Man H V Chan – – 14 – – 95 pts

9th POL Zofia Noceti Klepacka – – 10 – – 96 pts

10th BRA Patricia Freitas – – 16 – – 133 pts

