195th edition of Cowes Week starts Saturday

Saturday 31 July sees the start of the 195th edition of Cowes Week, the world’s longest running sailing regatta.

One of the biggest changes this year is there will be more starts and finishes from the Royal Yacht Squadron line, making for more exciting racing for competitors and spectators alike.

New additions and changes for 2021

A completely new class to Cowes Week this year is the Club Cruiser Division who will have their own start.

There will be a further three starts in the Performance Cruiser Division.

A new trophy for the Club Cruiser Division is being sponsored by The Cruising Association.

A great addition for competitors this year are the MUSTO Morning Briefings at 09:30 each day, the briefings wil be broadcast live and then be available to view via the website and the App.

New for this year are the daily prize givings which will take place on the Parade each day at 17:00. The prizes presented will be for the previous day’s racing.

The new Cowes Week App is available to all, with competitors getting their own personal guide to the regatta, both ashore and afloat, including course data for the whole crew.

A version of the App is also available to visitors to Cowes and to remote spectators.

The Cowes Week App is also the place to go to watch all of the starts live, as they happen, from the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Cuvée 450 Solent Team Trophy – Entries are still being accepted from club teams for this trophy which must be made up of at least one boat from White Group and one from Black Group.

2021 sees the first ever Opening Party for competitors sponsored by Cuvée 450. Held at Cowes Yacht Haven on Saturday 31 July, competitors will be able to enjoy free bubbly,

The Overall Prize Giving takes place on Friday 6 August at Cowes Yacht Haven with magnums of Cuvée 450 for all class winners.

Sadly, there will not be any fireworks or a Red Arrows display this year, but there is still plenty to see and do at the various venues around town throughout the week.

Further information on the entertainment schedule can be found on the website or in the Cowes Week App.

