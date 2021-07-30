Here comes the Tokyo Olympic’s Sailing Medal Rush

Saturday will see the first sailing medals awarded – men and women’s RS:X – and will be the start of the sailing medal rush.

At present the prospects for Team GB sailors is looking good, despite being stirred if not shaken by the events of today (Friday) as the weather gods messed with British preference for a decent breeze.

Sunday will see medal races for the men’s Laser and women’s Radial, then Monday brings the men’s 49er and the women’s 49erFX skiff medal races.

Tuesday it’s the men’s Finn and the mixed crew multihull Nacra 17 medal races.

Then Wednesday, the final day of sailing competition, we have the men and women’s 470 dinghy medal races.



The Saturday and Sunday medal race competitors have been decided, with the cut-off set at the top ten at the completion of the qualification racing.

Even if the gold medal winner is known i.e. cannot be overtaken by the points available, they must race . . . no show, no medal.

Also, the medal race points are double and cannot be discarded from the final overall total.

Let the celebrations begin . . .

Ahead of the Men’s RS:X Medal Race on Saturday, Kiran Badloe of Holland has a lead of 19 points in the men’s fleet and just has to finish, avoiding disqualification, to secure gold.

And in the women’s RS:X Medal Race, the Chinese, British and French sailors are certain of a medal each.

Emma Wilson of Britain will start in silver position, four points behind China’s Yunxiu Lu and two points ahead of Charline Picon of France, the defending Olympic champion.

The Saturday Medal Race Competitors:

RS:X women – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 9 -25 2 2 1 4 2 1 2 3 2 – 55 30 pts

2nd GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 6 1 4 2 1 1 UFD 6 1 5 – 62 34 pts

3rd FRA Charline Picon 1 6 2 -9 1 4 2 3 6 3 2 6 – 45 36 pts

4th ITA Marta Maggetti 6 3 3 -13 6 7 5 6 3 5 6 8 – 71 58 pts

5th NED Lilian de Geus 8 -11 1 8 3 11 3 4 4 9 5 4 – 71 60 pts

6th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 5 9 7 10 3 -13 13 9 1 4 1 – 78 65 pts

7th DEN Laerke Buhl-Hansen -9 4 8 4 9 8 6 5 5 8 9 9 – 84 75 pts

8th HKG Hei Man H V Chan 12 8 13 5 7 6 8 -14 7 4 8 3 – 95 81 pts

9th POL Zofia Noceti Klepacka 4 1 14 -16 16 9 7 8 2 11 7 7 – 102 86 pts

10th BRA Patricia Freitas 13 14 4 11 12 10 9 7 -19 10 15 12 – 136 117 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st NED Kiran Badloe 5 7 1 1 DSQ 5 2 4 1 5 1 1 – – 33 pts

2nd FRA Thomas Goyard -13 5 3 13 1 1 3 6 7 1 9 3 – – 52 pts

3rd ITA Mattia Camboni 4 2 4 8 2 2 8 -13 4 8 3 9 – – 54 pts

4th POL Piotr Myszka -11 4 6 3 5 11 5 2 5 9 5 2 – – 57 pts

5th CHN Kun Bi 7 9 16 4 13 DSQ 1 3 2 4 2 6 – – 67 pts

6th GBR Tom Squires 9 13 -14 2 10 3 4 1 8 2 6 10 – – 68 pts

7th ISR Yoav Cohen 12 6 2 7 6 6 6 7 -16 6 4 12 – – 74 pts

8th SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 1 1 9 10 3 4 16 -17 12 10 13 15 – – 94 pts

9th USA Pedro Pascual 6 12 7 9 4 13 7 5 14 14 -16 7 – – 98 pts

10th ESP Angel Granda Roque 2 3 13 14 12 15 15 9 10 -18 7 8 – – 108 pts

Related Post:

Day 5 Olympic Sailing Highlights – Just be careful what you wish for

Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 6 Results