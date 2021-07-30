Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 6 Results

A change in weather conditions for Day 6 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events with light 6 to 8 knot winds across the courses at Enoshima.

In the women’s 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre sailed a consistant 3, 3, in their two races to remain in second place and four points off the leaders Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.

Skrzypulec and Ogar recovered from a 13 in the first race, with a win in the second. The first race was won by Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (1, -12) of France who retain third place.

Overall this leading trio have an 11 point advantage over fourth placed Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (2, 2) of Japan who had the best score of the day.

In the men’s 470, Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan (4, 3) of Australia extended their lead ahead of Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (-10, 5) to 11 points.

New Zealand’s Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox (5, 7) move into third, with Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez (-14, 1) also moving up with a win in the second race.

Winners of the first race were Diogo and Pedro Costa of Portugal, in 12th overall.

The women’s Radial completed their qualification series, but no good news for Team GB’s Alison Young (14,-27) who will contest the Medal race, but is out of contention in tenth place.

Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom goes through as leader despite a difficult day on the water, her lead slashed from 21 points to 7 after scoring a 26 and DNF. In second place is Marit Bouwmeester (1, 7) of Holland, in third Josefin Olsson (22,10) of Sweden.

Rindom pulled out of the second race believing that an earlier disqualification, prevented her continuing in the restart, when she could have continued to race.

Worse news for Britain in the men’s Laser where Elliot Hanson missed the cut following a DSQ in the final race, he finished in12th overall.

Australia’s Matt Wearn made sure of the gold, finishing the qualification series with a 22 point lead to take into the Medal race.

Main contenders for the silver and bronze will be Hermann Tomasgaard NOR with 71 points, Tonci Stipanovic CRO with 74 and Pavlos Kontides CYP with 76.

The Radial and Laser Medal races are on Sunday 1 August.

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (2, -16, 3) retain their lead in the men’s 49er, but now tied on 34 points with Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (3, 6, 2) of New Zealand, who finally make an appearance in the top three.

Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez Marra (-15, 2, 6) are in second place, only one point off the leading pair.

Race wins were scattered through the fleet in the difficult conditions.

Race 7 went to Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany, race 8 to Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland, and the final win to Portugal’s Jorge Lima and Jose Costa.

The women’s 49erFX faced a dropping breeze, almost a drifter for the final race (R9) of the day, and that rewrote the leaderboard.

New leaders are Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duet of Holland, a 12, 5, 6, moving them into the lead while a -16, 14, 15, dropped Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey down to fourth overall, now seven points off the leader.

In second are Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (13, 4, 5) of Spain and up into third, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1, 6, 11).

Other winners were, Argentinas Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz in race 8 and Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Loboda of Poland in race 9.

All results subject to protest . . .

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz -13 8 2 1 6 1 12 5 6 – – 41 pts

2nd ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo 2 10 UFD 2 3 3 13 4 5 – – 42 pts

3rd BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze -15 5 1 10 7 6 1 6 11 – – 47 pts

4th GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 1 1 6 4 2 5 -16 14 15 – – 48 pts

5th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 3 2 14 7 9 -16 5 9 12 – – 61 pts

6th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke 5 6 8 3 -13 12 11 13 3 – – 61 pts

7th FRA Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois 4 -15 10 6 8 2 7 15 14 – – 66 pts

8th ARG Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz 6 9 13 -18 17 8 6 1 8 – – 68 pts

9th DEN Ida Marie Nielsen and Marie Olsen 14 4 3 5 1 11 14 -18 18 – – 70 pts

10th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen 10 -17 12 13 10 9 4 10 2 – – 70 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR Dylan Fletcher Stuart and Bithell 2 8 4 1 12 2 2 -16 3 – – 34 pts

2nd NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke -12 3 7 2 10 1 3 6 2 – – 34 pts

3rd ESP Diego Botin le Chever and Iago Lopez Marra 5 1 2 5 4 10 -15 2 6 – – 35 pts

4th DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen 6 5 10 3 1 4 6 4 -15 – – 39 pts

5th GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel 3 13 5 -14 2 3 1 7 12 – – 46 pts

6th POR Jorge Lima and Jose Costa 11 6 9 6 5 UFD 5 10 1 – – 53 pts

7th NED Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt -14 2 3 7 6 7 13 14 8 – – 60 pts

8th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 4 -14 8 STP 13 6 14 3 5 – – 66 pts

9th POL Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski 9 7 15 -18 7 8 7 1 14 – – 68 pts

10th AUT Benjamin and Bildstein David Hussl 10 -17 6 4 9 9 10 5 17 – – 70 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 6, 1 discard races (21 entries)

1st POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 1 1 2 5 -13 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4 3 -7 1 3 3 – – 14 pts

3rd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 3 2 4 7 1 -12 – – 17 pts

4th JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 6 7 11 -15 2 2 – – 28 pts

5th SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler -12 4 8 2 5 10 – – 29 pts

6th BRA Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan -15 5 1 10 14 4 – – 34 pts

7th SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 8 -16 6 9 4 7 – – 34 pts

8th ISR Noya Bar Am and Shahar Tibi 2 14 DSQ 3 11 11 – – 41 pts

9th USA Nikole Barnes and Lara Dallman-Weiss 13 6 -15 13 6 5 – – 43 pts

10th ITA Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 5 10 9 12 8 -16 – – 44 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st AUS Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan 2 -5 1 1 4 3 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 3 8 2 4 -10 5 – – 22 pts

3rd NZL Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox 6 2 -7 7 5 7 – – 27 pts

4th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez 10 1 10 6 -14 1 – – 28 pts

5th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 1 -15 8 5 6 11 – – 31 pts

6th TUR Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar 11 -14 5 3 2 10 – – 31 pts

7th JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono 7 4 4 11 -13 9 – – 35 pts

8th FRA Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion 4 7 11 -13 12 2 – – 36 pts

9th ITA Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro 9 9 -12 9 9 4 – – 40 pts

10th GRE Panagiotis and Mantis Pavlos Kagialis 5 6 3 DSQ 15 12 – – 41 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (44 entries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 6 5 3 13 4 4 2 1 26 DNF – – 64 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 21 14 7 2 3 9 BFD 7 1 7 – – 71 pts

3rd SWE Josefin Olsson -34 15 8 4 1 6 4 9 22 10 – – 79 pts

4th CAN Sarah Douglas 18 4 4 -26 8 24 13 5 4 2 – – 82 pts

5th BEL Emma Plasschaert 10 17 11 8 6 5 5 4 17 -21 – – 83 pts

6th ITA Silvia Zennaro 13 -20 2 6 17 11 3 10 9 13 – – 84 pts

7th FIN Tuula Tenkanen 9 6 14 -33 5 3 6 3 32 9 – – 87 pts

8th NOR Line Flem Hoest 20 3 1 3 10 -25 12 6 24 22 – – 101 pts

9th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 2 19 6 1 21 21 9 -26 19 8 – – 106 pts

10th GBR Alison Young 24 8 9 20 12 12 10 8 14 -27 – – 117 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (35 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn 17 -28 2 4 2 2 1 1 12 8 – – 49 pts

2nd NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 3 18 15 2 6 8 10 5 -19 4 – – 71 pts

3rd CRO Tonci Stipanovic 15 6 3 -22 13 4 5 11 7 10 – – 74 pts

4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 7 5 1 20 1 RET 6 8 24 – – 76 pts

5th GER Philipp Buhl 10 2 10 21 12 22 4 3 -32 1 – – 85 pts

6th BRA Robert Scheidt 11 10 4 3 17 5 8 12 -24 16 – – 86 pts

7th KOR Jeemin Ha 20 8 -26 7 7 10 6 14 10 6 – – 88 pts

8th NZL Sam Meech -19 19 8 16 14 3 2 13 11 3 – – 89 pts

9th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 1 9 13 9 -23 7 16 4 9 22 – – 90 pts

10th FIN Kaarle Tapper 2 3 14 11 8 29 RET 8 6 12 – – 93 pts

11th ROC Sergei Komissarov 24 16 7 6 15 6 13 7 4 -29 – – 98 pts

12th GBR Elliot Hanson 5 12 17 10 3 28 7 20 2 DSQ – – 104 pts

Full results available here . . .