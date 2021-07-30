Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 6 Results

A change in weather conditions for Day 6 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events with light 6 to 8 knot winds across the courses at Enoshima.
In the women’s 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre sailed a consistant 3, 3, in their two races to remain in second place and four points off the leaders Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.
Skrzypulec and Ogar recovered from a 13 in the first race, with a win in the second. The first race was won by Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (1, -12) of France who retain third place.
Overall this leading trio have an 11 point advantage over fourth placed Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (2, 2) of Japan who had the best score of the day.
In the men’s 470, Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan (4, 3) of Australia extended their lead ahead of Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (-10, 5) to 11 points.
New Zealand’s Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox (5, 7) move into third, with Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez (-14, 1) also moving up with a win in the second race.
Winners of the first race were Diogo and Pedro Costa of Portugal, in 12th overall.
The women’s Radial completed their qualification series, but no good news for Team GB’s Alison Young (14,-27) who will contest the Medal race, but is out of contention in tenth place.
Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom goes through as leader despite a difficult day on the water, her lead slashed from 21 points to 7 after scoring a 26 and DNF. In second place is Marit Bouwmeester (1, 7) of Holland, in third Josefin Olsson (22,10) of Sweden.
Rindom pulled out of the second race believing that an earlier disqualification, prevented her continuing in the restart, when she could have continued to race.
Worse news for Britain in the men’s Laser where Elliot Hanson missed the cut following a DSQ in the final race, he finished in12th overall.
Australia’s Matt Wearn made sure of the gold, finishing the qualification series with a 22 point lead to take into the Medal race.
Main contenders for the silver and bronze will be Hermann Tomasgaard NOR with 71 points, Tonci Stipanovic CRO with 74 and Pavlos Kontides CYP with 76.
The Radial and Laser Medal races are on Sunday 1 August.
Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (2, -16, 3) retain their lead in the men’s 49er, but now tied on 34 points with Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (3, 6, 2) of New Zealand, who finally make an appearance in the top three.
Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez Marra (-15, 2, 6) are in second place, only one point off the leading pair.
Race wins were scattered through the fleet in the difficult conditions.
Race 7 went to Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany, race 8 to Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland, and the final win to Portugal’s Jorge Lima and Jose Costa.
The women’s 49erFX faced a dropping breeze, almost a drifter for the final race (R9) of the day, and that rewrote the leaderboard.
New leaders are Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duet of Holland, a 12, 5, 6, moving them into the lead while a -16, 14, 15, dropped Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey down to fourth overall, now seven points off the leader.
In second are Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (13, 4, 5) of Spain and up into third, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1, 6, 11).
Other winners were, Argentinas Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz in race 8 and Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Loboda of Poland in race 9.
All results subject to protest . . .
49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (21 entries)
1st NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz -13 8 2 1 6 1 12 5 6 – – 41 pts
2nd ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo 2 10 UFD 2 3 3 13 4 5 – – 42 pts
3rd BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze -15 5 1 10 7 6 1 6 11 – – 47 pts
4th GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 1 1 6 4 2 5 -16 14 15 – – 48 pts
5th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 3 2 14 7 9 -16 5 9 12 – – 61 pts
6th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke 5 6 8 3 -13 12 11 13 3 – – 61 pts
7th FRA Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois 4 -15 10 6 8 2 7 15 14 – – 66 pts
8th ARG Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz 6 9 13 -18 17 8 6 1 8 – – 68 pts
9th DEN Ida Marie Nielsen and Marie Olsen 14 4 3 5 1 11 14 -18 18 – – 70 pts
10th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen 10 -17 12 13 10 9 4 10 2 – – 70 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (21 entries)
1st GBR Dylan Fletcher Stuart and Bithell 2 8 4 1 12 2 2 -16 3 – – 34 pts
2nd NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke -12 3 7 2 10 1 3 6 2 – – 34 pts
3rd ESP Diego Botin le Chever and Iago Lopez Marra 5 1 2 5 4 10 -15 2 6 – – 35 pts
4th DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen 6 5 10 3 1 4 6 4 -15 – – 39 pts
5th GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel 3 13 5 -14 2 3 1 7 12 – – 46 pts
6th POR Jorge Lima and Jose Costa 11 6 9 6 5 UFD 5 10 1 – – 53 pts
7th NED Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt -14 2 3 7 6 7 13 14 8 – – 60 pts
8th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 4 -14 8 STP 13 6 14 3 5 – – 66 pts
9th POL Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski 9 7 15 -18 7 8 7 1 14 – – 68 pts
10th AUT Benjamin and Bildstein David Hussl 10 -17 6 4 9 9 10 5 17 – – 70 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 6, 1 discard races (21 entries)
1st POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 1 1 2 5 -13 1 – – 10 pts
2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4 3 -7 1 3 3 – – 14 pts
3rd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 3 2 4 7 1 -12 – – 17 pts
4th JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 6 7 11 -15 2 2 – – 28 pts
5th SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler -12 4 8 2 5 10 – – 29 pts
6th BRA Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan -15 5 1 10 14 4 – – 34 pts
7th SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 8 -16 6 9 4 7 – – 34 pts
8th ISR Noya Bar Am and Shahar Tibi 2 14 DSQ 3 11 11 – – 41 pts
9th USA Nikole Barnes and Lara Dallman-Weiss 13 6 -15 13 6 5 – – 43 pts
10th ITA Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 5 10 9 12 8 -16 – – 44 pts
470 Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st AUS Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan 2 -5 1 1 4 3 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 3 8 2 4 -10 5 – – 22 pts
3rd NZL Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox 6 2 -7 7 5 7 – – 27 pts
4th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez 10 1 10 6 -14 1 – – 28 pts
5th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 1 -15 8 5 6 11 – – 31 pts
6th TUR Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar 11 -14 5 3 2 10 – – 31 pts
7th JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono 7 4 4 11 -13 9 – – 35 pts
8th FRA Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion 4 7 11 -13 12 2 – – 36 pts
9th ITA Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro 9 9 -12 9 9 4 – – 40 pts
10th GRE Panagiotis and Mantis Pavlos Kagialis 5 6 3 DSQ 15 12 – – 41 pts
Radial Women – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (44 entries)
1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 6 5 3 13 4 4 2 1 26 DNF – – 64 pts
2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 21 14 7 2 3 9 BFD 7 1 7 – – 71 pts
3rd SWE Josefin Olsson -34 15 8 4 1 6 4 9 22 10 – – 79 pts
4th CAN Sarah Douglas 18 4 4 -26 8 24 13 5 4 2 – – 82 pts
5th BEL Emma Plasschaert 10 17 11 8 6 5 5 4 17 -21 – – 83 pts
6th ITA Silvia Zennaro 13 -20 2 6 17 11 3 10 9 13 – – 84 pts
7th FIN Tuula Tenkanen 9 6 14 -33 5 3 6 3 32 9 – – 87 pts
8th NOR Line Flem Hoest 20 3 1 3 10 -25 12 6 24 22 – – 101 pts
9th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 2 19 6 1 21 21 9 -26 19 8 – – 106 pts
10th GBR Alison Young 24 8 9 20 12 12 10 8 14 -27 – – 117 pts
Laser Men – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (35 entries)
1st AUS Matt Wearn 17 -28 2 4 2 2 1 1 12 8 – – 49 pts
2nd NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 3 18 15 2 6 8 10 5 -19 4 – – 71 pts
3rd CRO Tonci Stipanovic 15 6 3 -22 13 4 5 11 7 10 – – 74 pts
4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 7 5 1 20 1 RET 6 8 24 – – 76 pts
5th GER Philipp Buhl 10 2 10 21 12 22 4 3 -32 1 – – 85 pts
6th BRA Robert Scheidt 11 10 4 3 17 5 8 12 -24 16 – – 86 pts
7th KOR Jeemin Ha 20 8 -26 7 7 10 6 14 10 6 – – 88 pts
8th NZL Sam Meech -19 19 8 16 14 3 2 13 11 3 – – 89 pts
9th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 1 9 13 9 -23 7 16 4 9 22 – – 90 pts
10th FIN Kaarle Tapper 2 3 14 11 8 29 RET 8 6 12 – – 93 pts
11th ROC Sergei Komissarov 24 16 7 6 15 6 13 7 4 -29 – – 98 pts
12th GBR Elliot Hanson 5 12 17 10 3 28 7 20 2 DSQ – – 104 pts