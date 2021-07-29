Ireland and Brazil 49ers Disqualified for too heavy Trapeze belt

Irish and Brazilian 49er sailing teams have been disqualified from races five and six of Day 5 for the use of trapeze harnesses that were ‘too heavy’.

The fleet of nineteen 49ers were ‘routinely spot-checked’ by the official equipment measurers when they arrived ashore in Enoshima after Thursday’s racing.

Ireland and Brazil were found to have trapeze harnesses that were slightly in excess of the permitted weight of 2 kg. The Irish helm’s equipment weighed 2.09kg and the Brazilian crew’s equipment 2.30kg.

The Olympic Games Technical Committee took the case against Ireland and Brazil to the International Jury who deliberated for almost two hours.

The teams were both disqualified from races 5 and 6.

The descision meant that the Irish pair, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove lost a 2nd and 6th place, dropping from 7th to 13th overall.

The Brazilian pair, Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges, lost 6th and 1st places, dropping from 9th to 16th.

This protest result gives the Kiwi pair Pete Burling and Blair Tuke their first race win of the regatta. It did not change their overall position . . . fourth.

