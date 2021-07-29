Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 5

Day 5 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events and another full-on day and for competitors in the two RS:X windsurfer events the final day of qualification for their medal race on Saturday.
The first Medal field was decided with the completion of the women’s RS:X winsurfer 12 race qualification series this morning.
Yunxiu Lu of China (2, 3, 2) tops the leaderboard with 30 points, in second is Britain’s Emma Wilson (6, 1, 5) with 34 points and in third place Charline Picon (3, 2, 6) of France.
These three have a 22 point advantag over Italy’s fourth placed Marta Maggetti. Race winners on day 5 were Katy Spychakov (1, 4, 1) of Israel and Emma Wilson.
In the women’s 470 Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (2, -5) of Poland maintain their lead after two more races.
The Poles are now four points clear of Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (-7, 1). Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (4, -7) of France slip to third place.
Brazil’s Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan won the first race (R3) of the day, Mills and McIntyre the second.
The men’s 49er went out today to catch-up with their schedule, completing two more races.
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (-14, 3) Britain keep their overall lead, but are now tied on 18 points with Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (5, -12) of Spain.
Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen of Denmark move into third overall with a 1 and 5, while the Kiwi pair, Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (12, 2) move up a place to fourth. The other race winners were Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges (6, 1) of Brazil.
Back on the water for their second day were the Nacra 17 with Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet in top form, winning the first two races and taking second behind Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (2, -5, 1) of Italy.
The Brits move into second place, three points off Tita and Banti.
In third place are Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (3, 3, -11) of Germany with fourth Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (-8, 4, 6) of Argentina.
The Laser and Radial singlehanders returned to the water today after their lay-day. In the men’s Laser Australia’s Matt Wearn won both races and takes a 15 point overall lead after eight races.
In second place overall is Pavlos Kontides (DNF, 6) of Cyprus with third Hermann Tomasgaard (10, 5) of Norway in third. Elliot Hanson of Britain (7, 20) is now in 12th place with 74 points. He has two more qualification races to get into the top ten fo the Medal race.
Results added/amended as received . . .
All results subject to protest.
Laser Men – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (35 entries)
1st AUS Matt Wearn 17 -28 2 4 2 2 1 1 – – 29 pts
2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 7 5 1 20 1 DNF 6 – – 44 pts
3rd NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 3 -18 15 2 6 8 10 5 – – 49 pts
4th BRA Robert Scheidt 11 10 4 3 -17 5 8 12 – – 53 pts
5th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 15 6 3 -22 13 4 5 11 – – 57 pts
6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 1 9 13 9 -23 7 16 4 – – 59 pts
7th GER Philipp Buhl 10 2 10 21 12 -22 4 3 – – 62 pts
8th USA Charlie Buckingham 9 22 18 5 -26 9 3 2 – – 68 pts
9th ROC Sergei Komissarov -24 16 7 6 15 6 13 7 – – 70 pts
10th KOR Jeemin Ha 20 8 -26 7 7 10 6 14 – – 72 pts
GBR:
12th GBR Elliot Hanson 5 12 17 10 3 -28 7 20 – – 74 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 3 1 2 -5 1 – – 8 pts
2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet -7 5 2 1 1 2 – – 11 pts
3rd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 5 1 7 3 3 -11 – – 19 pts
4th ARG Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza 6 2 5 -8 4 6 – – 23 pts
5th AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 2 -11 4 4 7 8 – – 25 pts
6th ESP Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel 4 6 6 -10 6 3 – – 25 pts
7th FRA Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet -18 4 3 5 9 7 – – 28 pts
8th DEN Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck 8 8 -10 7 2 4 – – 29 pts
9th AUT Thomas and Zajac Barbara Matz 3 10 8 -14 13 5 – – 39 pts
10th USA Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis 9 7 12 6 11 -13 – – 45 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (21 entries)
1st GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell 2 8 4 1 -14 3 – – 18 pts
2nd ESP Diego Botin and Iago Lopez 5 1 2 5 5 -12 – – 18 pts
3rd DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen 6 5 -10 3 1 5 – – 20 pts
4th NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke -12 3 7 2 12 2 – – 26 pts
5th GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel 3 13 5 -14 3 4 – – 28 pts
6th NED Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt -14 2 3 7 8 9 – – 29 pts
7th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 1 12 11 -13 2 6 – – 32 pts
8th AUS William Phillips and Sam Phillips 7 4 1 8 13 -17 – – 33 pts
9th BRA Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges 8 -16 12 9 6 1 – – 36 pts
10th POR Jorge Lima and Jose Costa 11 6 9 6 7 UFD – – 39 pts
RS:X women – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (27 entries)
1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 9 -25 2 2 1 4 2 1 2 3 2 – 55 30 pts
2nd GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 6 1 4 2 1 1 UFD 6 1 5 – 62 34 pts
3rd FRA Charline Picon 1 6 2 -9 1 4 2 3 6 3 2 6 – 45 36 pts
4th ITA Marta Maggetti 6 3 3 -13 6 7 5 6 3 5 6 8 – 71 58 pts
5th NED Lilian de Geus 8 -11 1 8 3 11 3 4 4 9 5 4 – 71 60 pts
6th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 5 9 7 10 3 -13 13 9 1 4 1 – 78 65 pts
7th DEN Laerke Buhl-Hansen -9 4 8 4 9 8 6 5 5 8 9 9 – 84 75 pts
8th HKG Hei Man H V Chan 12 8 13 5 7 6 8 -14 7 4 8 3 – 95 81 pts
9th POL Zofia Noceti Klepacka 4 1 14 -16 16 9 7 8 2 11 7 7 – 102 86 pts
10th BRA Patricia Freitas 13 14 4 11 12 10 9 7 -19 10 15 12 – 136 117 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 4, 1 discard races (21 entries)
1st POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 1 1 2 -5 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4 3 -7 1 – – 8 pts
3rd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 3 2 4 -7 – – 9 pts
4th SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler -12 4 8 2 – – 14 pts
5th BRA Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan -15 5 1 10 – – 16 pts
6th ISR Noya Bar Am and Shahar Tibi 2 -14 14 3 – – 19 pts
7th ESP Silvia Depares and Patricia Cantero 11 -13 3 6 – – 20 pts
8th SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 8 -16 6 9 – – 23 pts
9th ITA Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 5 10 9 -12 – – 24 pts
10th JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 6 7 11 -15 – – 24 pts