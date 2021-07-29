Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 5

Day 5 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events and another full-on day and for competitors in the two RS:X windsurfer events the final day of qualification for their medal race on Saturday.

The first Medal field was decided with the completion of the women’s RS:X winsurfer 12 race qualification series this morning.

Yunxiu Lu of China (2, 3, 2) tops the leaderboard with 30 points, in second is Britain’s Emma Wilson (6, 1, 5) with 34 points and in third place Charline Picon (3, 2, 6) of France.

These three have a 22 point advantag over Italy’s fourth placed Marta Maggetti. Race winners on day 5 were Katy Spychakov (1, 4, 1) of Israel and Emma Wilson.

In the women’s 470 Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (2, -5) of Poland maintain their lead after two more races.

The Poles are now four points clear of Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (-7, 1). Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (4, -7) of France slip to third place.

Brazil’s Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan won the first race (R3) of the day, Mills and McIntyre the second.

The men’s 49er went out today to catch-up with their schedule, completing two more races.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (-14, 3) Britain keep their overall lead, but are now tied on 18 points with Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (5, -12) of Spain.

Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen of Denmark move into third overall with a 1 and 5, while the Kiwi pair, Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (12, 2) move up a place to fourth. The other race winners were Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges (6, 1) of Brazil.

Back on the water for their second day were the Nacra 17 with Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet in top form, winning the first two races and taking second behind Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (2, -5, 1) of Italy.

The Brits move into second place, three points off Tita and Banti.

In third place are Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (3, 3, -11) of Germany with fourth Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (-8, 4, 6) of Argentina.

The Laser and Radial singlehanders returned to the water today after their lay-day. In the men’s Laser Australia’s Matt Wearn won both races and takes a 15 point overall lead after eight races.

In second place overall is Pavlos Kontides (DNF, 6) of Cyprus with third Hermann Tomasgaard (10, 5) of Norway in third. Elliot Hanson of Britain (7, 20) is now in 12th place with 74 points. He has two more qualification races to get into the top ten fo the Medal race.

Results added/amended as received . . .

All results subject to protest.

Laser Men – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (35 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn 17 -28 2 4 2 2 1 1 – – 29 pts

2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 7 5 1 20 1 DNF 6 – – 44 pts

3rd NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 3 -18 15 2 6 8 10 5 – – 49 pts

4th BRA Robert Scheidt 11 10 4 3 -17 5 8 12 – – 53 pts

5th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 15 6 3 -22 13 4 5 11 – – 57 pts

6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 1 9 13 9 -23 7 16 4 – – 59 pts

7th GER Philipp Buhl 10 2 10 21 12 -22 4 3 – – 62 pts

8th USA Charlie Buckingham 9 22 18 5 -26 9 3 2 – – 68 pts

9th ROC Sergei Komissarov -24 16 7 6 15 6 13 7 – – 70 pts

10th KOR Jeemin Ha 20 8 -26 7 7 10 6 14 – – 72 pts

GBR:

12th GBR Elliot Hanson 5 12 17 10 3 -28 7 20 – – 74 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 3 1 2 -5 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet -7 5 2 1 1 2 – – 11 pts

3rd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 5 1 7 3 3 -11 – – 19 pts

4th ARG Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza 6 2 5 -8 4 6 – – 23 pts

5th AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 2 -11 4 4 7 8 – – 25 pts

6th ESP Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel 4 6 6 -10 6 3 – – 25 pts

7th FRA Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet -18 4 3 5 9 7 – – 28 pts

8th DEN Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck 8 8 -10 7 2 4 – – 29 pts

9th AUT Thomas and Zajac Barbara Matz 3 10 8 -14 13 5 – – 39 pts

10th USA Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis 9 7 12 6 11 -13 – – 45 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell 2 8 4 1 -14 3 – – 18 pts

2nd ESP Diego Botin and Iago Lopez 5 1 2 5 5 -12 – – 18 pts

3rd DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen 6 5 -10 3 1 5 – – 20 pts

4th NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke -12 3 7 2 12 2 – – 26 pts

5th GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel 3 13 5 -14 3 4 – – 28 pts

6th NED Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt -14 2 3 7 8 9 – – 29 pts

7th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 1 12 11 -13 2 6 – – 32 pts

8th AUS William Phillips and Sam Phillips 7 4 1 8 13 -17 – – 33 pts

9th BRA Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges 8 -16 12 9 6 1 – – 36 pts

10th POR Jorge Lima and Jose Costa 11 6 9 6 7 UFD – – 39 pts

RS:X women – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 9 -25 2 2 1 4 2 1 2 3 2 – 55 30 pts

2nd GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 6 1 4 2 1 1 UFD 6 1 5 – 62 34 pts

3rd FRA Charline Picon 1 6 2 -9 1 4 2 3 6 3 2 6 – 45 36 pts

4th ITA Marta Maggetti 6 3 3 -13 6 7 5 6 3 5 6 8 – 71 58 pts

5th NED Lilian de Geus 8 -11 1 8 3 11 3 4 4 9 5 4 – 71 60 pts

6th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 5 9 7 10 3 -13 13 9 1 4 1 – 78 65 pts

7th DEN Laerke Buhl-Hansen -9 4 8 4 9 8 6 5 5 8 9 9 – 84 75 pts

8th HKG Hei Man H V Chan 12 8 13 5 7 6 8 -14 7 4 8 3 – 95 81 pts

9th POL Zofia Noceti Klepacka 4 1 14 -16 16 9 7 8 2 11 7 7 – 102 86 pts

10th BRA Patricia Freitas 13 14 4 11 12 10 9 7 -19 10 15 12 – 136 117 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 4, 1 discard races (21 entries)

1st POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 1 1 2 -5 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4 3 -7 1 – – 8 pts

3rd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 3 2 4 -7 – – 9 pts

4th SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler -12 4 8 2 – – 14 pts

5th BRA Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan -15 5 1 10 – – 16 pts

6th ISR Noya Bar Am and Shahar Tibi 2 -14 14 3 – – 19 pts

7th ESP Silvia Depares and Patricia Cantero 11 -13 3 6 – – 20 pts

8th SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 8 -16 6 9 – – 23 pts

9th ITA Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 5 10 9 -12 – – 24 pts

10th JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 6 7 11 -15 – – 24 pts