RS700 and RS800 National Championships at Hayling Island

The 2024 RS700 and RS800 National Championships took place at Hayling Island SC, 12 to 15 September.

Tom Morris and Tommy Darling were the runaway winners of the RS800 championship and Rob Higgins was winner of the RS700.

Morris and Darling won seven of the ten RS800 races, finishing 7pts clear of second placed Rob Gullan and Tom Partington.

In third place were Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Hugh Shone.

Winner in the RS700 singlehander was Rob Higgins, dominating the fleet with six wins from ten races to finish with a 14 point winning margin.

In second place was Matt Carter and third James Clark.

RS800 Noble Marine National Championship – Final Leaders (28 entries)

1st 1248 Tom Morris and Tommy Darling Hayling Island SC – – 9 pts

2nd 23 Rob Gullan and Tom Partington Hayling Island SC – – 16 pts

3rd 987 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Hugh Shone HISC / Swanage SC – – 22 pts

4th 820 Bryan Ormond and Anna Ormond QMSC – – 35 pts

5th 1203 Tim Gratton and Arthur Henderson Royal Thames YC – – 36 pts

6th 1139 David Conlow and Ed Gibbons Brightlingsea SC – – 51 pts

7th 1250 Michael Dyer and Samuel Dyer Herne Bay SC – – 60 pts

8th 1215 Ben Palmer and Bruna de Queiroz Hayling Island SC – – 61 pts

9th 1206 Chris Feibusch and Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC – – 63 pts

10th 1195 David Brand and Matt Currell Hayling Island SC – – 66 pts

RS700 Noble Marine National Championship – Final Leaders (28 entries)

1st 1055 Rob Higgins Chew Valley Lake SC – – 10 pts

2nd 1062 Matt Carter Lancing SC – – 24 pts

3rd 765 James Clark Chew Valley Lake SC – – 25 pts

4th 1031 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC – – 42 pts

5th 725 Jack Grogan WMYC/Dabchicks – – 42 pts

6th 848 Tom Playford Snettisham Beach SC – – 46 pts

7th 1058 John Booth Stokes Bay SC – – 58 pts

8th 710 Nathan Steffenoni Weston SC – – 65 pts

9th 944 James Bayliss Itchenor SC – – 67 pts

10th 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .