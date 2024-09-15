RS700 and RS800 National Championships at Hayling Island

The 2024 RS700 and RS800 National Championships took place at Hayling Island SC, 12 to 15 September.
Tom Morris and Tommy Darling were the runaway winners of the RS800 championship and Rob Higgins was winner of the RS700.
Morris and Darling won seven of the ten RS800 races, finishing 7pts clear of second placed Rob Gullan and Tom Partington.
In third place were Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Hugh Shone.
Winner in the RS700 singlehander was Rob Higgins, dominating the fleet with six wins from ten races to finish with a 14 point winning margin.
In second place was Matt Carter and third James Clark.
RS800 Noble Marine National Championship – Final Leaders (28 entries)
1st 1248 Tom Morris and Tommy Darling Hayling Island SC – – 9 pts
2nd 23 Rob Gullan and Tom Partington Hayling Island SC – – 16 pts
3rd 987 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Hugh Shone HISC / Swanage SC – – 22 pts
4th 820 Bryan Ormond and Anna Ormond QMSC – – 35 pts
5th 1203 Tim Gratton and Arthur Henderson Royal Thames YC – – 36 pts
6th 1139 David Conlow and Ed Gibbons Brightlingsea SC – – 51 pts
7th 1250 Michael Dyer and Samuel Dyer Herne Bay SC – – 60 pts
8th 1215 Ben Palmer and Bruna de Queiroz Hayling Island SC – – 61 pts
9th 1206 Chris Feibusch and Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC – – 63 pts
10th 1195 David Brand and Matt Currell Hayling Island SC – – 66 pts
RS700 Noble Marine National Championship – Final Leaders (28 entries)
1st 1055 Rob Higgins Chew Valley Lake SC – – 10 pts
2nd 1062 Matt Carter Lancing SC – – 24 pts
3rd 765 James Clark Chew Valley Lake SC – – 25 pts
4th 1031 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC – – 42 pts
5th 725 Jack Grogan WMYC/Dabchicks – – 42 pts
6th 848 Tom Playford Snettisham Beach SC – – 46 pts
7th 1058 John Booth Stokes Bay SC – – 58 pts
8th 710 Nathan Steffenoni Weston SC – – 65 pts
9th 944 James Bayliss Itchenor SC – – 67 pts
10th 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC – – 71 pts