Day 2 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Semi-Finals in Barcelona

Day 2 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Finals racing on Sunday 15 September with two races planned for each semi-final.

The British team, Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Britannia, is due to face the Swiss team Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

The other Semi-Final is between NYYC American Magic of the USA and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli of Italy.

Latest Race update:

Race 3 GBR INEOS Britannia v SUI ALlinghi Red Bull Racing

Pre start Ineos Britannia caught Alinghi on starboard and GBR gybe to avoid hitting SUI who almost capsize in swerving to avoid them and come off the foils.

GBR start alone and build 470m lead before SUI start. GBR stretch to 1000+m.

Gate 1 GBR lead 1m 19sec

Gate 2 GBR lead 1m 32sec

Gate 3 GBR lead 1m 40sec

Gate 4 GBR lead 1m 47sec

Gate 5 GBR lead 2m 02sec

At Finish Ineos Britannia Win by 2m 20sec over Alinghi.

Race 3 USA NYYC American Magic v ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

Luna Rossa lead from start, American Magic go to RH boundry and at cross are 80m down, ITA round gate 1 lead by 13sec, USA slow dip rounding, Gate 2 ITA lead 15sec. Gate 3 ITA lead 30sec. Gate 4 ITA lead 23sec 400+m. Gate 5 ITA lead 32sec 500+

Luna Rossa take 26sec (500m) Win over American Magic.

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.



Weather Forecas Sunday 15 Sept:

Wind – Southerly at 7 to 12 kts

Sea State E 0.5m at 4s period

Temp 22 – 35 deg C

Louis Vuitton website forecast for race period indicates that after mid-day, the South-South-West breeze from the direction 200° will come in and increase during the afternoon around 8-12 knots. Sea state will be calm with 0.5 meter wave from the East with 4-second period. Perfect sunny sky and temperatures up to 26° should make a great racing day.

LOUIS VUITTON CUP – SEMI-FINAL GROUP 1 day 2

R3 – USA NYYC American Magic – 0 pt v ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli – 1 pt

R4 – ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli v USA NYYC American Magic

LOUIS VUITTON CUP – SEMI-FINAL GROUP 2 day 2

R3 – GBR INEOS Britannia v SUI ALlinghi Red Bull Racing

R4 – SUI ALlinghi Red Bull Racing v GBR INEOS Britannia

