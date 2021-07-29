Day 5 Olympic Sailing Highlights – Just be careful what you wish for

We are finally into the first medal race as Kiran Badloe (NED) put one hand on the Men’s RS:X windsurfer gold medal.

He is not the only one with great expectations as the three leading competitors in the women’s RS:X can also expect a medal – colour to be decided – as long as they finish the medal race on Saturday.

The women’s RS:X will also be an opportunity for Britain’s Emma Wilson to claim the first Tokyo Games medal for Team GB Sailing, a great performance at her first Games.

A more difficult task for Tom Squires in the men’s RS:X, with an outside shot at a medal and currently sitting sixth overall, but never say never.

In the Finn event, Giles Scott continued his fine form with two race wins – four in a row over two days. He sits top of the Finn class, but only by one point from Spain’s Joan Cardona.

With light wind forcast ahead this could yet go down to the wire.



At this point a number of British competitors are in podium places, it may be a bit early to start counting the medals, but that will not stop anyone . . . so here goes . . .



I have already mentioned Giles Scott, leading in the Finn and Emma Wilson lined up for a medal in the women’s RS:X.

In the men’s 49er, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell are tied for the lead with Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain, while in the women’s FX, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey have a six point lead from Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland.

In the 470 dinghies, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre are second, four points off the leaders Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland, while in the men, Luke Patience and Chris Grube are second behind Mat Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia.

Throw in John Gimson and Anna Burnet performing on the edge in the crash-bang-wallop Nacra multihull, just three points off leaders Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, and it all looks to good to be true . . . Seven medals?

Just be careful what you wish for !

