Rayon Vert early leader of RORC Transatlantic Race

The 2021 RORC Transatlantic Race started in glorious conditions outside Marina Puerto Calero on Saturday.

Two hours into the race, all of the fleet were experiencing exhilarating reaching conditions with double digit boat speed, blasting towards the sun as it sets to the west.

Tonight will be the first awe-inspiring sunset of many to come.

Oren Nataf’s Multi50 Trimaran Rayon Vert, skippered by Alex Pella had a conservative start but was soon into the lead, scorching along at close to 20 knots of boat speed.

Rayon Vert is closely followed by the IRC56 Black Pearl, sailed by Stefan Jentzsch, and Johannes Schwarz’s Volvo 70 Green Dragon.

Two teams racing in IRC Two-Handed are side-by-side north of Fuerteventura. Sebastien Saulnier’s Sun Fast 3300 Moshimoshi and Tim Knight’s Pogo 12.50 Kai seem equally matched for speed.

Benedikt Clauberg’s First 47.7 Kali has taken the most northerly line of the fleet and is going well.

The course for the RORC Transatlantic Race sets the fleet north of the Canary Islands for the first 150 miles.

Conditions are expected to be lively with the wind forecast from the NNW at 20-25 knots with a sea sate in excess of 2 metres.