RYA 2021 Youth Nationals postponed

The RYA has decided that in light of the current Covid-19 situation it is in the best interests of all parties to postpone the 2021 Youth National Championships.

With the UK currently in lockdown and likely to revert to the tier system once restrictions ease, the decision has been made to delay the regatta until the summer.

The UK’s premier youth racing event, was due to take place from April 4 to 9 hosted by Plymouth Youth SC in Plymouth, Devon.

It is hoped the rescheduled event will take place at the same venue the week commencing August 9, 2021.

It is intended that further details and any Notice of Race will be shared before the end of January.