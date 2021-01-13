RORC Transatlantic Race leader crosses halfway mark

On day 5 of the RORC Transatlantic Race, leader Rayon Vert, skippered by Alex Pella have crossed the halfway mark in the 2,735-mile race from Lanzarote to the Caribbean.

Olivier Magre’s Class40 Palanad 3 is the leading monohull, 18 miles ahead of Johannes Schwarz’s Volvo 70 Green Dragon.

Third in the monohulls is Antoine Carpentier’s Class40 Redman, currently 114 miles behind Palanad 3.

The leading boats in the RORC Transatlantic Race are hundreds of miles south of the rhumb line.

High pressure has pushed the ENE trade winds further south and the front runners have raced the additional miles to hook into the bigger breeze to maximise their velocity made good (VMG).

As previously reported, the IRC56 Black Pearl retired on 10 January. Black Pearl’s bowsprit had broken just west of the Canary Islands.

Race tracker available here . . .