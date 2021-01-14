Vendee Globe shuffle continues on the Climb To Recife

The Vendee Shuffle continues with Charlie Dalin (Apivia) back in the lead this Thursday morning, just 15 nm ahead of Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2).

Racing 170 miles offshore of Porto Seguro, Brasil any gains are small and hard won among the leading pack of the Vendée Globe as they climb northwards in a modest 12-15kts trade wind.

Dalin has managed to be consistently slightly faster than second placed Burton, the skipper from Saint Malo who is racing the boat which won the last Vendée Globe in January 2017.



Burton is to leeward and just astern of the yellow hulled Guillaume Verdier design which Dalin is racing.

Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) with his truncated foil moves into third place, with fourth placed Yannick Bestaven (Maître Coq IV) further inshore.

Japanese competitor Kojiro Shiraishi was the third skipper to round Cape Horn during yesterday rounding at 17:03hrs UTC after Stéphane Le Diraison at 13:03hrs and Didac Costa at 16:02hrs

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 68 – Tue 14 Jan –08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – – 4158 nm to finish – sailing at 13+ knots

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 15 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 44 nm

4th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 55 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 58 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 82 nm

7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 82 nm

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 178 nm

9th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 183 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 456 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2255 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3947 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke

Full rankings available here . . .