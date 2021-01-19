Lanzarote Olympic Winter Regatta completes 470 and 49er events

The 470, 49er and FX classes completed the first stage of the Lanzarote Olympic Winter Regatta with their Medal races.

In the men’s 470 Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodríguez of Spain took overall victory despite finishing fourth in the medal race, which was won by Diogo Costa and Pedro Costa of Portugal.

In the women’s 470, Silvia Más and Patricia Cantero of Spain were the overall winners, ahead of Britain’s Olympic pair Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre.

Winners of the women’s Medal race were Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout of Holland.

The Men’s 49er event went to Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela fo Croatia, who won the Medal race ahead of the Swiss pair Schneiter Sebastien and Cujean Lucien, who were second overall.

The women’s 49erFX event went to Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil ahead of Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland.

Winners of the FX medal race were Spain’s Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo.

Racing for the Finn, Nacra 17, RS:X, Laser and Radial classes is set to start on Thursday 21 January.

470 Men – Final leaders after 14 races – Medal Race and Total points (13 entries)

1st ESP JORDI XAMMAR and NICOLAS RODRÍGUEZ – – 8 – – 44 pts

2nd SWE ANTON DAHLBERG and FREDRIK BERGSTROM – – 6 – – 47 pts

3rd GER SIMON DIESCH and PHILIPP AUTENRIETH – – 10 – – 55 pts

4th GER WINKEL MALTE and CIPRA MATTI – – 14 – – 63 pts

5th RUS PAVEL SOZYNKIN and DENIS GRIVANOV – – 20 – – 65 pts

6th POR DIOGO COSTA and PEDRO COSTA – – 2 – – 66 pts

470 Women – Final leaders after 14 races – Medal Race and Total points (12 entries)

1st ESP SILVIA MÁS and PATRICIA CANTERO – – 10 – – 51 pts

2nd GBR HANNAH MILLS and EILIDH MCINTYRE – – 14 – – 59 pts

3rd ISR NOYA BAR AM and SHAHAR TIBI – – 6 – – 61 pts

4th SUI LINDA FAHRNI and MAJA SIEGENTHALER – – 8 – – 66 pts

5th FRA LECOINTRE CAMILLE and RETORNAZ ALOISE – – 4 – – 73 pts

6th NED AFRODITE ZEGERS and LOBKE BERKHOUT – – 2 – – 80 pts

49er Men – Final leaders after 14 races – Medal Race and Total points (9 entries)

1st CRO SIME FANTELA and MIHOVIL FANTELA – – 2 – – 49 pts

2nd SUI SCHNEITER SEBASTIEN and CUJEAN LUCIEN – – 4 – – 50 pts

3rd NED BART LAMBRIEX and PIM VAN VUGT – – 8 – – 52 pts

4th ESP DIEGO BOTIN and IAGO MARRA – – 6 – – 53 pts

5th FRA ERWAN FISCHER and THIBAULT JULIEN – – 12 – – 70 pts

6th FRA FISCHER KEVIN and DELPECH NOÉ – – 14 – – 70 pts

49erFX Women – Final leaders after 14 races – Medal Race and Total points (15 entries)

1st BRA MARTINE GRAEL and KAHENA KUNZE – – 14 – – 52 pts

2nd NED ANNEMIEK BEKKERING and ANNETTE DUETZ – – 8 – – 62 pts

3rd POL ALEKSANDRA MELZACKA and KINGA LOBODA – – 18 – – 74 pts

4th NOR HELENE NAESS and MARIE RONNINGEN – – 20 – – 82 pts

5th DEN MARIE NIELSEN and MARIE THUSGAARD – – 10 – – 90 pts

6th SWE JULIA GROSS and HANNA KLINGA – – 6 – – 96 pts

Full results available here . . .