SailGP return to Sydney Harbour for 2021

Australia Sail Grand Prix will be the ninth SailGP event in the global championship’s second season calendar.

SailGP will return to the iconic Sydney Harbour on December 17 and 18, 2021, following the European stage of Season 2 which takes place in Italy, Great Britain, Denmark, France and Spain.

The Australia Sail Grand Prix forms part of the league’s expanded second-season roster that features nine events in iconic harbors around the world.

Each of SailGP’s eight teams race in identical 50-foot flying catamarans which produces incredibly close racing. The teams are made up of the sport’s best athletes, including Australian Olympic gold medalist and Season 1 Champion Tom Slingsby.

Slingsby will go head-to-head in Sydney against seven national teams from Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States of America.

Slingsby said: “Having eight F50’s lined up and racing on Sydney Harbour is going to be a pretty spectacular sight for fans and with the caliber of sailors we have on these boats this year, we can expect action-packed racing. We lost to Ben Ainslie’s British team at last year’s Sydney event so we are focused on getting revenge and winning the event for Australia in front of a home crowd.”

After Sydney, SailGP will head to New Zealand in January 2022, followed by San Francisco, which will host the Grand Final on March 26-27, where the champion of Season 2 will be determined in a single $1 million winner-takes-all final.

