Eric Twiname Junior Championships cancelled

The RYA has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Eric Twiname Junior Championships following the withdrawal of Bassenthwaite SC as hosts.

The club’s council unanimously decided against holding the two-day regatta, scheduled for 9 and 10 July, following the government’s decision to extend Covid-19 restrictions until July 19.

The RYA and Eric Twiname Trust looked at moving the regatta to another venue but unfortunately accepts this is not possible given time and logistical constraints.

Junior sailors will still be able to get their racing fix at the British Youth Sailing Regional Junior Championships, scheduled to take place over the weekend at multiple venues around the country on September 25 and 26.

More information about locations for the Regional Junior Championships will be issued in due course.

Youth racers will be looking forward to the return of the RYA Youth National Championships, which will take place from August 8 to 15 at Mountbatten Watersports and Activities Centre in Plymouth, and August 17 to 19 at Edge Watersports, Exmouth, for kites.