Team GB upgrades Covid PCR testing for Tokyo Games

The British Olympic Association has signed a PCR testing service plan with Randox Health for Team GB’s Covid-19 testing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in 2021.

Randox will test over 1,000 Olympians, coaches and support staff in order to meet Japan’s stringent testing requirements and minimise possible transmission of the virus.

Randox will provide each member of Team GB with three rounds of pre-departure tests – 14 days, 96 hours and 72 hours prior to departure – plus Day 2, Day 5 (if required) and Day 8 testing once back in the UK.

British Olympic Association CEO, Andy Anson, said:

We have committed to our hosts in Japan and the IOC to ensure that our delegation is fully vaccinated and are also ensuring we have enhanced Covid testing in place.

To provide its gold-standard PCR testing services, Randox has created a bespoke dashboard for Team GB to register its samples, which will be taken by the Team GB Clinical Team and then transported to the company’s laboratory in Northern Ireland.

Recently Randox announced a major reduction in the standard price of its gold-standard PCR tests for international travel to £48, which can be further reduced to £43 with a discount code.

The company has to date partnered with 19 major airlines including British Airways, Easyjet, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Cathay Pacific and Jet2, and travel providers, such as TUI, to provide discount codes.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August, followed by the Paralympics from 24 August to 5 September 2021.

Related Post:

Japan put UK on Covid-19 travel Red List

Team GB Statement to Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee