Japan put UK on Covid-19 travel Red List

The UK has been placed on Japan’s travel Red-List of countries facing extra entry restrictions, due to the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant in the UK.

As we reported earlier, under the new Red-List rules Olympic athletes arriving for the Tokyo Games from the UK must self-isolate in their hotel room for a period of six days.

There will be a review of the rules in early July . . . the Games begin on 23 July.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced on Monday that Britain’s coronavirus restrictions would now remain in place until 19 July.

Japanese officials are also reported to be considering whether to extend the current coronavirus State of Emergency in Tokyo, which is due to end on Sunday 20 June.

Team GB is hoping to have almost all of their Olympic Team, over 18, fully vacinated before they travel to Japan.

The Tokyo organising committee has said that there will be no exemptions for Olympic Games athletes or media.

The border controls are in addition to the strict Tokyo Playbook regulations which require a schedule of movements to be submitted ahead of arrival, daily testing and trackers to be carried.

The third and final edition the Olympic Playbooks are due to be released next week, and according to the IOC they will now include “sport-specific rules”.

