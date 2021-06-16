America’s Cup event for Cowes back on the table

An America’s Cup event on British waters could be back on the table following Emirates Team New Zealand’s rejection of a New Zealand Government offer to keep the event in Auckland.

ETNZ announced that they are to commence discussions with other nations to look into options regarding hosting future AC37 events.

ETNZ representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) said that following three months of discussions with the New Zealand Government, they have not been able to reach a conclusion that works for all parties.

ETNZ is reported to have turned down the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next AC regatta with cash and in-kind support worth around NZL$99 million (£50 million UK).

The discussions were to see the next America’s Cup – AC37 – hosted in Auckland, but they have not been able to reach agreement by the expiration of the exclusive period.

Grant Dalton of ETNZ and RNZYS Commodore Aaron Young both expressed the wish for AC37 event to stay in New Zealand, but said they will now explore other options as well, with the primary objective to ensure that the America’s Cup stays in the RNZYS trophy cabinet.

Commodore Young added . . . “As such we also understand the need to help ensure the viability of Emirates Team New Zealand so we have every opportunity to defend the America’s Cup again, wherever that may be.”

“It would be an unprecedented achievement to win the America’s Cup 3 times in a row and taking the cup overseas may well offer the best chance for us to do so.”

“At a meeting last night members were presented with this option and I believe generally understood this might need to happen.”

On 17 March 2021 INEOS Team UK and Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, Cowes, were accepted as the Challenger of Record for next America’s Cup, AC37.

Under that agreement the Venue for the Match is to be determined within six months and the dates of racing announced in the Protocol, if not before.



