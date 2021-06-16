RS Aero European Championships to take place on Lake Garda after all

The RS Aero European Championships at Malcesine, Lake Garda, were originally planned as the RS Aero Class’ 4th World Championship.

But, as with so many other events in this coronavirus pandemic world, with travel rules changing on a regular basis, it was amended to the ‘European Championship’ after some consideration and consultation.

That way the RS Aero Class can look forward to a successful European Championship instead of what was set to be a reduced World Championship.

This feels an appropriate and fair action in the current environment, when for so much of the World the trip is impossible, unviable or discouraged due to their local covid restriction policies.

With the Class strong now throughout Europe overall entry numbers will be little affected by the new title.

To date eight nations are signed up to compete at the legendary venue. Racing will be held over five days from 2 to 6 August on their spectacular Garda race course enjoying the mountain thermal breezes under the shear cliff backdrop.

The event will remain similar to that initially planned, with excellent racing, good fleets, a large charter RS Aero fleet and the same huge fun under the Italian sun!

Online entry is now open and full event info, links to online entry and charter RS Aero booking can be found via the Class website Event Page