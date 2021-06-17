2022 Fireball Worlds for Ireland at Lough Derg YC

The 2022 International Fireball World Championships will now take place in Ireland at Lough Derg YC from 18 to 26 August 2022.

Originally the Howth YC were to host the event to mark their 125th Anniversary in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused that event to be abandoned.

The Australian Fireball Association were due to host the Worlds in 2022, but again Covid restrictions meant that they had to request to defer the event . . . now to 2024 hosted by Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC, Geelong.

The Irish Fireball Association then stepped in to seek a venue for 2022 and Lough Derg YC agreed, and the Fireball International’s Executive Committee has confirmed that the event can go ahead.

More details of the event will be announced over the coming days but a pre-worlds event will be 18 and 19 August, measurement 20 August and Worlds 21 to 26 August 2022.

The 2021 UK Fireball Nationals will take place at Hayling Island SC from 30 September to 3 October 2021.