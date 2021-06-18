Arca SGR takes Rolex Giraglia line honours

The 100ft Arca SGR took Rolex Giraglia line honours on Thursday, followed by Magic Carpet Cubed, with Leopard third home.

After the usual slow final miles to reach the Genoa finish line, Arca SGR took the line honours at 14:08:10 CEST, followed by Magic Carpet Cubed at 14:23:55. then Leopard at 15:32:17 CEST having dropped back in the middle of the small depression.

The Rolex Giraglia is the fourth event of the International Maxi Association’s Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge.

Overnight, as crews clawed their way towards the Giraglia rock, the entire fleet was subject to a massive meteorological game of snakes and ladders with the wind fading to the west of northern Corsica.

However all was forgiven after rounding the Rock as the wind picked up to 20+ knots enabling the leading 100 footers to hit similar speeds.

A winner of the maxi class under IRC is expected to emerge later Friday.