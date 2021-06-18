Podium finish for Fletcher and Bithell at Santander Test Event

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell claimed a podium place after finishing third in the 49er medal race at the Santander 49er, 470 Invitational Test Event.

The Team GB pair took three race wins in the ten race series, finally moving onto the podium in the medal race, edging out Erik Heil and Thomas Plössel of Germany.

Overall 49er winners were Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria, who matched Fletcher and Bithell with three race wins, but a more consistant overall series. Second were Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain.

In the 470 event Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez dominated with a 16 point win ahead of Diego and Pedro Costa of Portugal.

Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström of Sweden were third.

Brazil’s Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan were first women’s team in fourth place.

Santander 49er Invitational Test Event – Final after Medal Race (22 entries)

1st AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 4 – – 34 pts

2nd ESP 2 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 14 – – 48 pts

3rd GBR 8 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL – – 6 – – 50 pts

4th GER 3 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLÖBEL – – 16 – – 53 pts

5th POL 7 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI – – 2 – – 66 pts

6th CRO 10 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 10 – – 76 pts

7th POR 27 Jorge LIMA and José COSTA – – 12 – – 85 pts

8th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN – – 8 – – 94 pts

9th ESP 317 Albert TORRES and Elias ARETZ – – 20 – – 101 pts

10th ESP 1 Andres BARRIO and Antonio TORRADO – – 18 – – 104 pts

Other GBR:

12th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris THOMAS

Santander 470 Invitational Test Event – Final after 12 races (12 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 17 pts

2nd POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA – – 33 pts

3rd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTROM – – 38 pts

4th BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana BARBACHAN – – 72 pts

5th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 76 pts

6th SUI 8 Yves MERMOD and Cyril SCHÜPBACH – – 77 pts

7th ESP 8 Maria BOVER and Fernando RODRIGUEZ – – 81 pts

8th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 82 pts

9th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 88 pts

10th ESP 28 Patricia REINO and Pablo GARCÍA – – 91 pts