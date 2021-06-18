IRC National Championship is underway

The RORC IRC Class National Championship leaders after three races: Niklas Zennström’s FAST40+ Rán, Stuart Sawyer’s J/121 Black Dog, and Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes!

A fresh northerly breeze of 15-20 knots, with pulses of rain showers, produced difficult conditions for the two windward leeward races, followed by a reaching start for a two-hour round the cans finale, gave the RORC fleet a variety of racing in the Solent.

IRC ONE

Niklas Zennström’s FAST40+ Rán scored a 1-2-1 Friday to lead the high performance IRC Class.

Peter Morton’s GP42 Jean Genie won Race 2 to finish the day in second place but only on countback. Hamilton & Gillon’s GP42 Khumbu is tied on points with Jean Genie, only missing out win in Race One, by 24 seconds after IRC time correction.

IRC TWO

Stuart Sawyer’s J/121 Black Dog came out fighting hard for the opening day of the championship, scoring straight bullets to take a five point lead from Rob Bottomley’s Mills 41 Sailplane.

Mills 39 Zero II, skippered by James Gair is lying third in class. Blair & Beckett’s King 40 Cobra came close to spoiling Black Dog’s perfect score, just 14 seconds behind in Race Three after time correction.

IRC THREE

Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes! scored a hat trick of wins today to lead the class. However, it was far from an easy day for Yes!, each race was won by about a minute after IRC time correction.

Bruce Huber’s J/112E Xanaboo is second, three points ahead of McNamara & Lowe’s First 40.7 Incognito.

Detailed Results http://www.rorc.org/racing/race-results/2021-results

Racing at the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s IRC National Championship continues Saturday 19 June.