Europe UK Nationals – Cockerill clean-sweep of day 1

Steve Cockerill took three race wins on day 1 of the Europe UK National Championships at Weymouth.

Cockerill won the Europe class UK National Championship seven times between 1986 and 1993 and seems well on the way to his first ’21st Century’ national title.

It was a case of never mind the weather as the 51 entries ignored the rain and enjoyed fantastic planing condtions.

Steve Cockerill won the first three races and has a six point lead ahead of Arran Holman (2, 2, 5) with nine points.

In third place on ten points is Harry Kennedy (4, 3, 3).

In fourth place, and leading lady is Sarah Cockerill (7. 6. 4) with 17 points, fifth is Lucy Boreham with 21 points and sixth Mandy Horton with 27 points.

One to watch is Laura Baldwin, Athens 2004 representative in the Europe, in 19th place but has a third and sixth to count once the discard kick in.

Racing continues on Saturday and Sunday.

Europe 2021 UK National Championship – Leaders afet 3 races(51 entries)

1st 414 Steve Cockerill – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 371 Arran Holman – – 2 2 5 – – 9 pts

3rd 412 Harry Kennedy – – 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

4th 399 Sarah Cockerill – – 7 6 4 – – 17 pts

5th 355 Lucy Boreham – – 5 9 7 – – 21 pts

6th 388 Mandy Horton – – 11 5 11 – – 27 pts

7th 406 Gareth Tweedle – – 8 14 9 – – 31 pts

8th 319 Jonathan Tweedle – – 15 8 10 – – 33 pts

9th 317 Terry Curtis – – 19 4 13 – – 36 pts

10th 222 David Jessop – – 12 7 20 – – 39 pts

11th 432 John McKelvie – – 9 12 19 – – 40 pts

12th 331 Ben Harris – – 13 13 15 – – 41 pts

13th 411 David Summerville – – 17 17 14 – – 48 pts

14th 4807 Kahla Delahay – – 10 11 28 – – 49 pts

15th 361 Olly Harris – – 24 16 16 – – 56 pts

16th 248 Joseph Penhaul Smith – – 18 21 17 – – 56 pts

17th 377 Richard Eagleton – – 14 20 24 – – 58 pts

18th 401 Simon Turner – – 25 15 18 – – 58 pts

19th 392 Laura Baldwin – – 3 UFD [51.0] 6 – – 60 pts

20th 397 Malcolm Morley – – 16 18 26 – – 60 pts

Full results available here . . .