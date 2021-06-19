WASZP UK Nationals – Matt Beck is day 1 leader

Another class braving the Covid restrictions and the weather this weekend is the WASZP class with their UK Nationals at Rutland SC.

On Rutland Water the 50+ fleet managed to complete five races in 15 knots of gusty and shifty conditions that saw a reduction in numbers as the day went on.

Leading on eight points is Matt Beck, who missed the first race but had a great scoreline of 3, 2, 1, 2, and is one point ahead of Sam Whaley (1, 2, 1, 5) dropping an OCS.

In third place is Ed Higson on 11 points, finishing the day with a win in the final race, and fourth is Jamie Calder, who also picked iup a win in race 2, on 12 points.

Racing contnues Saturday and Sunday.

2021 WASZP UK National Championships – Leaders after 5 races (59 entries)

1st 20 Matt Beck – – (DNC) 3 2 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd 3139 Sam Whaley – – 1 2 1 (DNC) 5 – – 9 pts

3rd 2703 Ed Higson – – 3 5 ‑7 2 1 – – 11 pts

4th 2521 Jamie Calder – – ‑5 1 4 3 4 – – 12 pts

5th 2429 Ross Banham – – 2 ‑6 3 5 6 – – 16 pts

6th 2729 Eliott Savelan – – 4 (DNC) 9 4 3 – – 20 pts

7th 2699 Arthur Fry – – ‑9 4 5 6 9 – – 24 pts

8th 2237 Dan Wellbourn Hesp – – 7 7 ‑8 7 7 – – 28 pts

9th 2932 Hattie Rogers – – 10 8 ‑13 8 12 – – 38 pts

10th 2799 Tom Pollard – – 8 15 10 ‑24 8 – – 41 pts

11th 2263 Zachary Blomeley – – 12 10 11 9 ‑14 – – 42 pts

12th 2 TBA – – 6 (RET) 6 22 10 – – 44 pts

13th 2972 Andy Hutchinson – – 11 ‑17 15 10 11 – – 47 pts

14th 2515 Will Crocker – – 14 9 12 14 ‑17 – – 49 pts

15th 2522 Toby Bloomfield – – 16 11 ‑17 12 13 – – 52 pts

16th 2511 Martin Evans – – ‑18 12 16 11 16 – – 55 pts

17th 2867 Geoff Carveth – – 13 ‑16 14 13 15 – – 55 pts

18th 2294 Ewan McLellan – – 15 13 18 16 (DNC) – – 62 pts

19th 2789 Andy Bridgeman – – 17 18 19 15 ‑20 – – 69 pts

20th 2610 Adam Rayburn James – – 19 (RET) 23 19 19 – – 80 pts