Olympic Competitors must bring own Booze and Condoms

The organizing committee of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics said that it will not distribute condoms to participants during their stay in the village but on their departure.

This is a break from recent Olympic tradition . . . Condoms have been given to participants since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to raise awareness of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, commonly known as AIDS, according to the committee.

Participants will be allowed to bring alcoholic beverages into the athletes’ village but only for consumption in their rooms, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of the games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The final editions of the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks, issued last week, requires participants to only follow the activities they have outlined in their official activity plan.

They must minimise contact within one metre of Games participants who have already been in Japan for more than 14 days, and Japanese residents.

There will be daily testing and must wear a mask at all times, except for when eating, drinking or sleeping.

The range of potential consequences for breaking the rules include:

Warnings, temporary or permanent exclusion from the Games, withdrawal of accreditation, disqualification, and financial sanctions.

Tokyo Games officials have decided to allow up to 10,000 domestic spectators at Olympic events, provided each venue does not exceed 50 percent capacity, but they do not welcome any overseas spectators.

Japan’s Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has indicated that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will likely be held without spectators if a state of emergency is declared during the Games.

The coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo ended on Sunday 20 June and will transition to focused restrictions from Monday.

It will be very much an . . . Arrive, Compete and Leave Games.

