Youth Sailing World Championships set for Oman

The 50th edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships presented by Hempel will be held at Mussanah Sports City, Oman, from 11 to 18 December 2021.

Mussanah Sports City has played host to several Olympic class sailing events, and will host the upcoming 2021 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 World Championships, to be held at Mussanah from 16-21 November 2021.

Located approximately 100km north of Muscat International Airport, Mussanah is a top-class, purpose-built sporting venue, capable of hosting large-scale events and facilitating hundreds of athletes.

It is renowned for its high-quality sailing conditions all year round. During December, temperatures are expected to be around 24°C on average, while the average wind strength is expected to be around 10-17 knots.

The event is expected to comprise of nine youth events, including the Boy’s and Girl’s divisions of the 29er, 420, RS:X and Laser Radial, as well as the Mixed Multihull, the Nacra 15.

Spain is the current holder of the Nations Trophy, awarded annually to the top-performing nation at the Youth Worlds.

World Sailing received two high-quality bids to host the 2021 Youth Worlds, with Oman selected ahead of Valletta, Malta by a Youth Worlds Evaluation Panel before final approval by the Board of Directors.

The 2020 Youth Worlds were scheduled to be held in Salvador, Brazil, in December 2020, but the event was unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.