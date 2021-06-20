Europe National Championships – Final Day

With very light wind and no racing, Sunday was a wrap for the 2021 UK Europe National Championships at WPNSA.
So, the much anticipated show-down races between Steve Cockerill and Laura Baldwin for the 2021 title were not to be . . . Results are as end of racing Saturday.
Steve Cockerill the overnight leader after six races, takes his first 21st century Europe UK National title, to go with his seven victories between 1986 and 1993.
In second place is Laura Baldwin, Britain’s 2004 Athens Olympic representative in the Europe class event, and in third was Arran Holman.
For the class it has been a memorable championship with an amazing 51 entries and a bright future.
Europe 2021 UK National Championship – Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (51 entries)
1st 414 Steve Cockerill – – 1 1 1 -4 2 2 – – 7 pts
2nd 392 Laura Baldwin – – 3 (UFD) 6 1 1 1 – – 12 pts
3rd 371 Arran Holman – – 2 2 5 -6 3 3 – – 15 pts
4th 399 Sarah Cockerill – – 7 6 4 -23 4 4 – – 25 pts
5th 222 David Jessop – – 12 7 -20 3 7 6 – – 35 pts
6th 388 Mandy Horton – – -11 5 11 5 11 5 – – 37 pts
7th 355 Lucy Boreham – – 5 9 7 -16 6 10 – – 37 pts
8th 412 Harry Kennedy – – 4 3 3 -28 5 23 – – 38 pts
9th 407 Tim Laws – – 6 (UFD) 8 14 8 9 – – 45 pts
10th 406 Gareth Tweedle – – 8 14 9 -31 18 8 – – 57 pts
11th 432 John McKelvie – – 9 12 19 11 10 -20 – – 61 pts
12th 411 David Summerville – – 17 17 14 10 -34 13 – – 71 pts
13th 249 Steve Whitby – – (DNF) 10 12 17 21 14 – – 74 pts
14th 331 Ben Harris – – 13 13 15 22 -24 11 – – 74 pts
15th 319 Jonathan Tweedle – – 15 8 10 21 23 -25 – – 77 pts
16th 389 Natalie Campbell – – 30 -36 23 12 14 7 – – 86 pts
17th 332 Emma Pearson – – 27 22 -29 2 16 22 – – 89 pts
18th 351 Richard Major – – 23 19 -30 9 12 26 – – 89 pts
19th 248 Joseph Penhaul Smith – – 18 21 17 -37 15 19 – – 90 pts
20th 413 Alex Scoles – – (DNF) DNS 2 13 9 17 – – 92 pts