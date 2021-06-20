Europe National Championships – Final Day

With very light wind and no racing, Sunday was a wrap for the 2021 UK Europe National Championships at WPNSA.

So, the much anticipated show-down races between Steve Cockerill and Laura Baldwin for the 2021 title were not to be . . . Results are as end of racing Saturday.

Steve Cockerill the overnight leader after six races, takes his first 21st century Europe UK National title, to go with his seven victories between 1986 and 1993.

In second place is Laura Baldwin, Britain’s 2004 Athens Olympic representative in the Europe class event, and in third was Arran Holman.

For the class it has been a memorable championship with an amazing 51 entries and a bright future.

Europe 2021 UK National Championship – Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (51 entries)

1st 414 Steve Cockerill – – 1 1 1 -4 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd 392 Laura Baldwin – – 3 (UFD) 6 1 1 1 – – 12 pts

3rd 371 Arran Holman – – 2 2 5 -6 3 3 – – 15 pts

4th 399 Sarah Cockerill – – 7 6 4 -23 4 4 – – 25 pts

5th 222 David Jessop – – 12 7 -20 3 7 6 – – 35 pts

6th 388 Mandy Horton – – -11 5 11 5 11 5 – – 37 pts

7th 355 Lucy Boreham – – 5 9 7 -16 6 10 – – 37 pts

8th 412 Harry Kennedy – – 4 3 3 -28 5 23 – – 38 pts

9th 407 Tim Laws – – 6 (UFD) 8 14 8 9 – – 45 pts

10th 406 Gareth Tweedle – – 8 14 9 -31 18 8 – – 57 pts

11th 432 John McKelvie – – 9 12 19 11 10 -20 – – 61 pts

12th 411 David Summerville – – 17 17 14 10 -34 13 – – 71 pts

13th 249 Steve Whitby – – (DNF) 10 12 17 21 14 – – 74 pts

14th 331 Ben Harris – – 13 13 15 22 -24 11 – – 74 pts

15th 319 Jonathan Tweedle – – 15 8 10 21 23 -25 – – 77 pts

16th 389 Natalie Campbell – – 30 -36 23 12 14 7 – – 86 pts

17th 332 Emma Pearson – – 27 22 -29 2 16 22 – – 89 pts

18th 351 Richard Major – – 23 19 -30 9 12 26 – – 89 pts

19th 248 Joseph Penhaul Smith – – 18 21 17 -37 15 19 – – 90 pts

20th 413 Alex Scoles – – (DNF) DNS 2 13 9 17 – – 92 pts

Full results available here . . .