WASZP UK Nationals – Sam Whaley is 2021 Champion

Sam Whaley is the 2021 WASZP UK National Champion after winning three of the four final races to finish with 12 points.

In second was Matt Beck (2,2,OCS,1) with 16 points and completing the podium Ross Banham (5,3,8,6) with 37 points.

The top six were: 4th Dan Wellbourn Hesp, 5th Jamie Calder and 6th Ed Higson.

2021 WASZP UK National Championships – Leaders after 11 races, 2 disctrds (59 entries)

1st 3139 Sam Whaley – – 12 pts

2nd 20 Matt Beck – – 16 pts

3rd 2429 Ross Banham – – 37 pts

4th 2237 Dan Wellbourn Hesp – – 42 pts

5th 2521 Jamie Calder – – 55 pts

6th 2703 Ed Higson – – 68 pts

7th 2 Willaim Heathcote – – 68 pts

8th 2729 Eliott Savelan – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .