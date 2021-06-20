RORC IRC National Championship Final Day

No racing on the final day of Royal Ocean Racing Club IRC National Championship.



Stuart Sawyer’s Black Dog lifted the IRC National Championship Trophy.

The 2021 IRC Three National Champion, and winner of the Jackdaw Trophy for second overall, is Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes!.

As the best performing RORC member Niklas Zennström is the winner of the Roger Grainger Trophy.

IRC ONE

Niklas Zennström’s FAST40+ Rán won IRC One by a single point from Peter Morton’s GP42 Jean Genie. Hamilton & Gillon’s GP42 Khumbu was third, just a point behind Jean Genie.

Rán retains the class win from 2020, and this is the fourth occasion that Rán Racing has won at the RORC IRC National Championship.

IRC TWO

Stuart Sawyer’s J/122 Black Dog was the winner ahead of Rob Bottomley’s Mat 12 Sailplane. Russell Peters’ Cape 31 Squirt finished the regatta in third place for the class.

The 16-strong class was very competitive with six boats scoring race-podium finishes including, Michael Blair’s King 40 Cobra, Mills 39 Zero II sailed by James Gair, and Lance Adams’ Cape 31 Katabatic.

IRC THREE

Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes! scored four race wins to become the IRC National Champion for IRC Three. Gosling has won class at the IRC Championship a record five times.

Howell & Newell’s A35 Arcus, reigning IRC Overall National Champion, was class runner up this year. McNamara & Lowe’s First 40.7 Incognito was third in class.

