WASZP UK Nationals – Beck and Whaley battle for Title

Just two races for the WASZP class at their UK Nationals on Rutland Water on Saturday.

Leaders Matt Beck and Sam Whaley shared the race wins, Beck taking the first (R6) and Whaley the second (R7), with Dan Wellbourn Hesp finishing third in race 6 and Ross Barnham third in race 7.

This leaves Beck as overall leader by just one point ahead of Whaley, with Ed Higson (5, -8) in third, tied on 23 points with Barnham (4, 3) in fourth.

Final racing Sunday.

2021 WASZP UK National Championships – Leaders after 7 races (59 entries)

1st 20 Matt Beck – – (DNC) 3 2 1 2 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd 3139 Sam Whaley – – 1 2 1 (DNC) 5 2 1 – – 12 pts

3rd 2703 Ed Higson – – 3 5 7 2 1 5 -8 – – 23 pts

4th 2429 Ross Banham – – 2 ‑6 3 5 6 4 3 – – 23 pts

5th 2521 Jamie Calder – – 5 1 4 3 4 -13 12 – – 29 pts

6th 2729 Eliott Savelan – – 4 (DNC) 9 4 37 9 – – 36 pts

7th 2237 Dan Wellbourn Hesp – – 7 7 ‑8 7 73 6 – – 37 pts

8th 2699 Arthur Fry – – 9 4 5 6 9 15 -28 – – 48 pts

9th 2799 Tom Pollard – – 8 15 10 ‑24 8 8 7 – – 49 pts