Laura Baldwin challenges for lead on Day 2 of Europe UK Nationals

Laura Baldwin, Britain’s 2004 Athens representative in the Europe, showed her Olympic class, with three race wins on day 2 of the Europe UK National Championships at Weymouth on Saturday.

The change in wind strength did not see a huge change in the leading pack, but Baldwin was in her element and matched Cockerill’s heavy weather score from Friday.

Steve Cockerill (-4,2,2) the overnight leader retains the overall lead, but faces a tough final day as Baldwin was able to drop her 51 point penalty, and moved from 19th to 2nd, five points off leader Cockerill.

In third place is Arran Holman (-6,3,3), with Sarah Cockerill (-23,4,4) in fourth and David Jessop (3,7,6) moving into fifth.

Europe 2021 UK National Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (51 entries)

1st 414 Steve Cockerill – – 1 1 1 -4 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd 392 Laura Baldwin – – 3 (UFD) 6 1 1 1 – – 12 pts

3rd 371 Arran Holman – – 2 2 5 -6 3 3 – – 15 pts

4th 399 Sarah Cockerill – – 7 6 4 -23 4 4 – – 25 pts

5th 222 David Jessop – – 12 7 -20 3 7 6 – – 35 pts

6th 388 Mandy Horton – – -11 5 11 5 11 5 – – 37 pts

7th 355 Lucy Boreham – – 5 9 7 -16 6 10 – – 37 pts

8th 412 Harry Kennedy – – 4 3 3 -28 5 23 – – 38 pts

9th 407 Tim Laws – – 6 (UFD) 8 14 8 9 – – 45 pts

10th 406 Gareth Tweedle – – 8 14 9 -31 18 8 – – 57 pts

11th 432 John McKelvie – – 9 12 19 11 10 -20 – – 61 pts

12th 411 David Summerville – – 17 17 14 10 -34 13 – – 71 pts

13th 249 Steve Whitby – – (DNF) 10 12 17 21 14 – – 74 pts

14th 331 Ben Harris – – 13 13 15 22 -24 11 – – 74 pts

15th 319 Jonathan Tweedle – – 15 8 10 21 23 -25 – – 77 pts

16th 389 Natalie Campbell – – 30 -36 23 12 14 7 – – 86 pts

17th 332 Emma Pearson – – 27 22 -29 2 16 22 – – 89 pts

18th 351 Richard Major – – 23 19 -30 9 12 26 – – 89 pts

19th 248 Joseph Penhaul Smith – – 18 21 17 -37 15 19 – – 90 pts

20th 413 Alex Scoles – – (DNF) DNS 2 13 9 17 – – 92 pts

Related Post:

Europe UK Nationals – Cockerill clean-sweep of day 1