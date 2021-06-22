RS Aeros at Lee-on-the-Solent

The RS Aero 7 and 9 fleets enjoyed a day the seaside with 23 RS Aeros at Lee on Solent to enjoy their beach side location, mid solent race course and wonderful new club house.
Winner of the RS Aero 7 event was Chris Rust with a 1,2,3, just one point ahead of Andrew Rawson in 2nd. In 3rd place overall was Abby Hire with a 4,6,2.
The RS Aero 9 event went to Tim Hire after a slow start with a 3rd then two race wins to finish three points ahead of Peter Chaplin with Peter Barton in 3rd.
Online entry has opened for the UK Nationals at Hayling in August with entries already charging up to 60 in the first few days!
RS Aero 7
1st Chris Rust – Portsmouth SC 1 2 3 – – 6 pts
2nd Andrew Rawson – Weston SC 2 1 4 – – 7 pts
3rd Abby Hire – Lymington Town SC 4 6 2 – – 12 pts
4th Tomaso Macchi – Weston SC 3 10 1 – – 14 pts
5th Paul Reeve – Lee on the Solent SC 5 4 8 – – 17 pts
6th Nigel Dakin – Seafarers SC 8 3 9 – – 20 pts
7th Iona Willows – Lymington Town SC 6 9 6 – – 21 pts
8th Karl Thome – Lymington Town SC 7 5 10 – – 22 pts
9th Graham Tribbeck – Lee on the Solent SC 12 7 5 – – 24 pts
10th Jeff Jackson – Lee on the Solent SC 9 8 11 – – 28 pts
11th Caroline Martin – Lee on the Solent SC 10 13 7 – – 30 pts
12th Paul Chandler – Lee on the Solent SC 13 12 12 – – 37 pts
13th Michael Yates – Lee on the Solent SC 11 14 13 – – 38 pts
14th Klaus Harris – Swanage SC 14 11 14 – – 39 pts
RS Aero 9
1st Tim Hire – RLymYC 3 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd Peter Chaplin – Burghfield SC 2 4 2 – – 8 pts
3rd Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC 5 2 3 – – 10 pts
4th Nigel Rolfe – Burghfield SC 1 5 5 – – 11 pts
5th Fernando Gamboa – Lee on the Solent SC 4 3 4 – – 11 pts
6th Graham Platt – Highcliffe SC 6 6 8 – – 20 pts
7th Paul Mew – Lee on the Solent SC 8 7 6 – – 21 pts
8th Mark Fox – Stokes Bay SC 7 8 7 – – 22 pts
9th Edward Parsons – Emsworth SC 9 9 10 OCS – – 28 pts