Wayfarers Rule at Medway Marathon

Richard Stone and Catherine Gore sailed their Wayfarer to victory at the Medway Marathon last Saturday, taking just under four and a half hours to complete the 26-mile handicap race.

In second place was the Wayfarer of Brian and Elizabeth McKenzie who finished around 90 seconds behind the winners, while Luke Fisher’s Vareo finished third overall, just 24 seconds behind the McKenzies on corrected time.

The longest distance event seen in the Selden SailJuice Winter Series, the Medway Marathon brought together dinghies and local keelboat fleets together in a battle up this historic waterway.

Local knowledge clearly helps, Stone having sailed on the river for more than 40 years. Stone and Gore are also Commodore and Rear Commodore of Medway YC, the host organiser for a competition that this year took place in a gentle Force 2 to 3.

Thirteen year old Ben Rothwell won the Half Marathon in his Laser 4.7, while Millie Lewis, sailing a Laser Radial, was the best placed lady helm and U23 helm in the Marathon itself.

The Medway Marathon was a recent addition to the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series which has been extended from last winter through to the final event which is the rescheduled Tiger Trophy, due to take place at Rutland Water on the final weekend of August.

2020/21 Selden SailJuice Winter Series – Medway Marathon – 43 Entries

1st Wayfarer – Richard Stone and Catherine Gore – Medway YC

2nd Wayfarer – Brian McKenzie and Elizabeth McKenzie – Medway YC

3rd RS Vareo – Luke Fisher – Emberton Park SC

4th Wayfarer – Dave Roberts and Mike Bryant – Bough Beech SC

5th Wayfarer – Tony Alexander and Jon Moon – Medway YC

6th Wayfarer – Stewart Coltart and Catriona Coltart – Medway YC

7th Wayfarer – John Goudie and Sam Boniface – Wilsonian SC

8th Wayfarer – Mike Pimm and Pete Dilley – Medway YC

9th Wayfarer – Tom Pygall and Sam Pygall – Parkstone YC

10th Wayfarer – Alberto Quaglia and Stan Benwell – Medway YC

11th Wayfarer – Nigel Pye and Dave Park – Medway YC

12th Solo – Mick greenland – Wilsonian SC

13th Laser Radial – Millie Lewis – Medway YC

14th Wayfarer – Jonathan Davis and Ashley Davis – Medway YC

15th Merlin Rocket – Rob Cage and Hatty Cage – TBA

16th Blaze – Stu Bailey – Medway YC

17th Wayfarer – Diana Galpin and Mark Benton – Hamble River SC

18th Sonata – Luke Hopper and Paul Hopper – Medway YC

19th Sonata – Alistair Bolton and Henry Townsend – Medway YC

20th Blaze – Alastair Smith – Wilsonian SC

Full results available here . . .