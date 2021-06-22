Wayfarers Rule at Medway Marathon

Richard Stone and Catherine Gore sailed their Wayfarer to victory at the Medway Marathon last Saturday, taking just under four and a half hours to complete the 26-mile handicap race.
In second place was the Wayfarer of Brian and Elizabeth McKenzie who finished around 90 seconds behind the winners, while Luke Fisher’s Vareo finished third overall, just 24 seconds behind the McKenzies on corrected time.
The longest distance event seen in the Selden SailJuice Winter Series, the Medway Marathon brought together dinghies and local keelboat fleets together in a battle up this historic waterway.
Local knowledge clearly helps, Stone having sailed on the river for more than 40 years. Stone and Gore are also Commodore and Rear Commodore of Medway YC, the host organiser for a competition that this year took place in a gentle Force 2 to 3.
Thirteen year old Ben Rothwell won the Half Marathon in his Laser 4.7, while Millie Lewis, sailing a Laser Radial, was the best placed lady helm and U23 helm in the Marathon itself.
The Medway Marathon was a recent addition to the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series which has been extended from last winter through to the final event which is the rescheduled Tiger Trophy, due to take place at Rutland Water on the final weekend of August.
2020/21 Selden SailJuice Winter Series – Medway Marathon – 43 Entries
1st Wayfarer – Richard Stone and Catherine Gore – Medway YC
2nd Wayfarer – Brian McKenzie and Elizabeth McKenzie – Medway YC
3rd RS Vareo – Luke Fisher – Emberton Park SC
4th Wayfarer – Dave Roberts and Mike Bryant – Bough Beech SC
5th Wayfarer – Tony Alexander and Jon Moon – Medway YC
6th Wayfarer – Stewart Coltart and Catriona Coltart – Medway YC
7th Wayfarer – John Goudie and Sam Boniface – Wilsonian SC
8th Wayfarer – Mike Pimm and Pete Dilley – Medway YC
9th Wayfarer – Tom Pygall and Sam Pygall – Parkstone YC
10th Wayfarer – Alberto Quaglia and Stan Benwell – Medway YC
11th Wayfarer – Nigel Pye and Dave Park – Medway YC
12th Solo – Mick greenland – Wilsonian SC
13th Laser Radial – Millie Lewis – Medway YC
14th Wayfarer – Jonathan Davis and Ashley Davis – Medway YC
15th Merlin Rocket – Rob Cage and Hatty Cage – TBA
16th Blaze – Stu Bailey – Medway YC
17th Wayfarer – Diana Galpin and Mark Benton – Hamble River SC
18th Sonata – Luke Hopper and Paul Hopper – Medway YC
19th Sonata – Alistair Bolton and Henry Townsend – Medway YC
20th Blaze – Alastair Smith – Wilsonian SC