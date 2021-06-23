UKLA 50th Anniversary Regatta at Stokes Bay SC

101 competitors took part in the UKLA, previously UK Laser Class Association, 50th Anniversary Regatta and Masters Qualifier at Stokes Bay SC.

Five races were completed for both the Laser/ILCA 7 and Radial/ILCA 6 fleets in light breeze conditions on the Solent.

Overall Winner of the ILCA 7 class event was Finley Dickinson of Hayling Island SC.

Dickinson finished with a one point advantage ahead of Kai Wolgram of Llyn Brenig SC, with in third place James Foster of Poole YC.

Overall Winner in the ILCA 6 class was Tom Mitchell of Royal Tay YC.

Again Mitchell had just a one point advantage, with second Ben Elvin of Stokes Bay SC and in third place Alastair Brown of Great Moor SC.

The Anniversary Regatta was also a fundraiser for the Andrew Simpson Foundation, the UKLA official charity, and £750 was raised for the ASF.

As part of the 50th Anniversary of the class a special Golden National Championships, followed by the Festival Regatta and the ILCA Transition Week will be held at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

The UKLA Open and National Championship will be held from Friday 13 to Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Laser/ILCA 7 Leaders afte 5 races, 1 discard (36 entries)

1st Finley Dickinson – Hayling Island SC U19 – – 1 1 4 (BFD) 5 – – 11 pts

2nd Kai Wolgram – Llyn Brenig SC U19 – – 2 ‑7 5 2 3 – – 12 pts

3rd James Foster – Poole YC U21 – – ‑17 5 6 5 1 – – 17 pts

4th Gareth Kelly – Leigh and Lowton M – – 5 3 ‑11 8 7 – – 23 pts

5th Orlando Gledhill – Queen Mary SC M – – 7 2 ‑17 9 6 – – 24 pts

6th Charlie South – Emsworth SC U19 – – ‑15 4 8 12 4 – – 28 pts

7th Nick Harrison – Stokes Bay SC GM – – 12 6 10 ‑25 2 – – 30 pts

8th Thomas Parkhurst – SC Not Known U21 – – 6 11 ‑16 6 12 – – 35 pts

9th Jake Bowhay – Stokes Bay SC A – – 10 8 9 ‑13 11 – – 38 pts

10th Mark Lyttle – Queen Mary SC GM – – 3 21 ‑31 3 13 – – 40 pts

Radial/ILCA 6 Leaders afte 5 races, 1 discard (65 entries)

1st Tom Mitchell – Royal Tay YC U19 – – 4 3 2 ‑8 4 – – 13 pts

2nd Ben Elvin – Stokes Bay SC AM – – 2 ‑20 5 2 5 – – 14 pts

3rd Alastair Brown – Great Moor SC U21 – – 1 9 ‑10 5 1 – – 16 pts

4th Oliver Allen‑Wilcox – Chew Valley SC U19 – – 3 5 6 ‑13 2 – – 16 pts

5th Hannah Snellgrove – Lymington Town SC A – – 5 10 ‑12 1 3 – – 19 pts

6th James Curtis – SC Not Known U17 – – ‑11 7 3 6 6 – – 22 pts

7th Sam Dickinson – SC Not Known U17 – – ‑15 4 8 4 10 – – 26 pts

8th Joe Scurrah – Carsington Lake SC A – – 10 1 9 ‑21 14 – – 34 pts

9th Jack Graham‑Troll – Royal Lymington YC U17 – – ‑22 19 1 9 8 – – 37 pts

10th Luke Anstey – Frensham Pond SC U19 – – 13 15 ‑20 3 7 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .