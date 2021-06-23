Windeler Cup ‘Round the Solent’ race Postponed

The Island Sailing Club has decided to postpone the Windeler Cup ‘Round the Solent’ race event to Saturday 7 August 2021.

Originally planned as part of the Round the Island Race, it will now move Saturday 7 August the final Saturday of Cowes Week – 31 July to 6 August.

The Windeler Cup will now replace that and end a great week of sailing for the 13 classes already in Cowes – Daring, Dragon, Etchells, Flying Fifteen, Mermaid, Redwing, Sunbeam, Swallow, Sonar, Squib, RS Elite, Victory and XOD classes.

Rob Peace, Rear Commodore for Sailing, Island Sailing Club said:

“Whilst we are delighted with the entry numbers for the Round the Island Race, it has been harder to encourage entries for the Windeler Cup.”

“The feedback has been positive from many classes, but this year has been difficult for new events and competitors have been understandably cautious.”

“The Club is also aware of the additional footfall the day boat classes would generate in the town and wished to reduce this and concentrate on organising the Round the Island Race in a safe and considerate manner.”

The course for the Windeler Cup ‘Round the Solent’ race will be published on 6 August taking into account the expected conditions.

The race will start from the Royal Yacht Squadron line off Cowes and finish on the ISC line. It is expected that the start will be at approximately 10.00 and the course will consist of legs of no more than 30 minutes each, with a course length of about four hours.

The 2021 Round the Island Race on Saturday 3 July, run by the Island Sailing Club, has received 1130 entries so it’s going to be one big celebration for the 90th Anniversary of the race.