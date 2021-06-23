De Guingand Bowl Race starts from Cowes this weekend

The Royal Ocean Racing Club Season’s Points Championship continues with the De Guingand Bowl Race, which will start on Saturday 26 June from the RYS Line, Cowes.

The course will be 110-160 nautical miles around marks with a finish in the Solent or adjacent waters.

75 boats have entered the sixth race of the RORC Season’s Points Championship, racing under IRC and Class40 Rules.

Favourites for Line Honours include David Collins Botin IRC 52 Tala, VME Racing’s CM60 Venomous, skippered by James Gair, and Ed Fishwick’s GP42 Redshift.

Class40s in action include Marc Lepesqueux’s Sensation, sailed by Eric Bredeka with and all French team and Greg Leonard’s all-American Kite, which will be crewed by the Leonard family.

Yachts taking part in the De Guingand Bowl Race will start to gather off Cowes Parade from around 0700 on Saturday 26 June.

The full entry list and AIS tracking link can be found at https://yb.tl/dgbr2021 and also via smartphones with the YB App.

Results will be available with live updates at www.rorc.org