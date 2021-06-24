What’s in a Name?

The Plymouth Lonely Rock Race starting 4 July 2021 has been renamed the ‘Plymouth Fastnet 500’ race.

The RWYC Lonely Rock Race is already synonymous with the 608 miles original Fastnet racecourse starting from Ryde and Finishing in Plymouth.

The new RWYC race will start and finish in Plymouth.

The distance of the race is 500 miles. Therefore, to avoid confusion, the Royal Western Yacht Club has decided to rename this new challenge from the off.

Previously known as the Plymouth Lonely Rock Race, this new race, run in opposite years to the Original Lonely Rock Race, will round the Eddystone Lighthouse to Starboard and then round the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse to Port.

The new race will be known as the ‘Plymouth Fastnet 500’ race, signifying the course in its briefest form.

Entries include MOCRA, IMOCA, Class40, Mini Transat, IRC, single-handed, 2-handed and 1/2crew catagories.

Related Post:

Fastnet Rock race enthusiasts spoilt for choice in 2021

Lonely Rock Race shortens course to avoid Storm Ellen