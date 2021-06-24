Goodison back in the International Moth

Paul Goodison recently returned to the International Moth class for the Italian Open Moth Championship on Lake Garda.



Goodison, a three-time Moth class world champion, finished off the podium in fourth place in what was something of an America’s Cup and Olympic competitor reunion.

Overall Open Title winner was Australian Iain Jensen one point ahead of another Aussie, Tom Slingsby . . . with Italy’s Francesco Bruni in third place claiming the Italian National Title.

The Italian National Title podium was completed by Ruggiero Tita in second place and Francesco Bianchi third, who also completed the top six overall finishers.

Moving on from the Moth event, many of the competitors will be involved in the SailGP circuit event over the 17 and 18 July in Plymouth, UK, and also at the Tokyo Olympic Games from 25 July.

And if they can find the time, they will also be back on Garda at Malcesine for the Moth class 2021 World Championship from 1 September.

2021 Italian Open Moth Championship – Final Leaders (31 entries)

1st AUS 4739 Iain Jensen – – 2 1 3 2 2 1 -5 -4 1 – – 12,0 pts

2nd AUS 1 Tom Slingsby – – -4 -5 4 1 1 2 1 1 3 – – 13,0 pts

3rd ITA 5 Francesco Bruni – – 1 2 1 -14 6 4 -20 2 5 – – 21,0 pts

4th GBR 4672 Paul Goodison – – -6 4 -6 4 3 5 3 5 2 – – 26,0 pts

5th ITA 26 Ruggiero Tita – – -15 3 2 7 7 3 4 -12 7 – – 33,0 pts

6th ITA 4448 Francesco Bianchi – – 10 10 -16 5 9 (dnf) 2 3 4 – – 43,0 pts

7th HKG 4805 Nicolai Jacobsen – – 7 9 -11 -10 5 9 7 6 6 – – 49,0 pts

8th ITA 4641 Fabio Fumagalli – – 9 6 7 -12 4 -13 6 10 12 – – 54,0 pts

9th ITA 4 Pierluigi De Felice – – (dnf) 7 14 3 11 6 (ufd) 8 10 – – 59,0 pts

10th ITA 4689 Simone Salvà – – -19 11 -15 8 8 11 8 7 8 – – 61,0 pts

Full results available here . . .