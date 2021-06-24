Landsail Tyres J-Cup – 50 J/Boat teams racing on Day 1

Racing at the Landsail Tyres J-Cup started Thursday with 50 J/Boat teams, racing in five different classes, enjoying excellent sailing conditions.
North Sails weather forecaster Chris Tibbs predicted a building south westerly, breeze and he was spot on with racing on two windward leeward races in the Eastern Solent.
Congratulations to day 1 race winners . . .
Robin Stevenson J/92s Upstart,
Jack Banks J/92 Nightjar,
Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat Sleep J Repeat,
Martin Dent’s J/70 Jelvis,
Johnny Cooper’s J/112E Jooped,
David Richards’ J/109 Jumping Jellyfish,
Mike & Susie Yates’ J/109 JAGO
and Chris Jones & Louise Makin’s J/111 Journeymaker II.
After racing, a sit-down prize giving was held on the Royal Southern’s al fresco Quarter Deck.
Racing at the Landsail Tyres J-Cup continues, Friday 25 June with three races scheduled for all classes.
