Landsail Tyres J-Cup Class Winners

The final day’s racing at the Landsail Tyres J-Cup was blessed with champagne conditions for the 50 teams at the annual J/Boats regatta in the UK, which has been run since 2000.
Congratulations to Day 3 race winners.
Robin Stevenson J/92s Upstart,
Becky Walford’s J/92 Brenda’s J,
Jonnie Goodwin’s J/70 RYS,
Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat Sleep J Repeat,
Nick Phillips J/70 Chaotic,
Charles Thompson’s J/70 Brutus II,
Michael and Sarah Wallis’ J/122E Jahmali,
David Richards’ J/109 Jumping Jellyfish,
Neil MacLachlan’s J/109 Jai Ho,
Tony and Sally Mack’s J/111 McFly
and Chris Jones & Louise Makin’s J/111 Journeymaker II.
Overall Class Winners . . .
IRC One
In IRC One, Michael and Sarah Wallis’ J/122E Jahmali won all three races on the final day to win the class. Johnny Cooper’s J/112E Jooped had been leading the regatta for two days but finished the regatta in second.
Mark Stevens’ J/105 Jacana finished third in class, just two points ahead of Vernon Bradley’s J/99 BlackJack.
IRC Two
Robin Stevenson’s J/92s Upstart scored a 1-1-2 on the final day to win the class. Beck Walford’s Brenda’s J finished the regatta in style, winning the last race to move up to second in class. Becky received a horde of prizes on the final day, much to her delight.
David Greenhalgh’s J’ronimo was third. IRC 2 was extremely competitive with five teams scored race wins during the regatta.
J/70 Class
J/70 World Champions, Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat, scored a 1-4-2 on the final day to win the J/70 Class. Nick Phillips’ Chaotic outscored the world champs on the final day, posting a 2-2-1 to finish the regatta in second place. Martin Dent’s Jelvis finished third.
J/109 Class
David Richards’ Jumping Jellyfish kept one step ahead of the close opposition in the J/109 Class to win by two points and win the J/109 UK National Championship. Mike & Susie Yates’ JAGO finished the regatta in second place.
Neil MacLachlan’s J/109 Jai Ho had a cracking last day. Scoring two race wins, the team from Jersey finished on the regatta podium in third.
J/111 Class
The J/111 Class produced the closest contest for victory at this year’s regatta, between Tony & Sally Mack’s McFly and Chris Jones & Louise Makin’s J/111 Journeymaker II.
After eight races, the two teams had equal points, and an equal number of race-wins, in the seven-boat fleet. Victory was decided by the best result in the last race, which was won by McFly.
Tony and Sally have been racing at the J-Cup for over ten years.