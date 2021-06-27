Landsail Tyres J-Cup Class Winners

The final day’s racing at the Landsail Tyres J-Cup was blessed with champagne conditions for the 50 teams at the annual J/Boats regatta in the UK, which has been run since 2000.

Congratulations to Day 3 race winners.

Robin Stevenson J/92s Upstart,

Becky Walford’s J/92 Brenda’s J,

Jonnie Goodwin’s J/70 RYS,

Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat Sleep J Repeat,

Nick Phillips J/70 Chaotic,

Charles Thompson’s J/70 Brutus II,

Michael and Sarah Wallis’ J/122E Jahmali,

David Richards’ J/109 Jumping Jellyfish,

Neil MacLachlan’s J/109 Jai Ho,

Tony and Sally Mack’s J/111 McFly

and Chris Jones & Louise Makin’s J/111 Journeymaker II.

Overall Class Winners . . .

IRC One

In IRC One, Michael and Sarah Wallis’ J/122E Jahmali won all three races on the final day to win the class. Johnny Cooper’s J/112E Jooped had been leading the regatta for two days but finished the regatta in second.

Mark Stevens’ J/105 Jacana finished third in class, just two points ahead of Vernon Bradley’s J/99 BlackJack.

IRC Two

Robin Stevenson’s J/92s Upstart scored a 1-1-2 on the final day to win the class. Beck Walford’s Brenda’s J finished the regatta in style, winning the last race to move up to second in class. Becky received a horde of prizes on the final day, much to her delight.

David Greenhalgh’s J’ronimo was third. IRC 2 was extremely competitive with five teams scored race wins during the regatta.

J/70 Class

J/70 World Champions, Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat, scored a 1-4-2 on the final day to win the J/70 Class. Nick Phillips’ Chaotic outscored the world champs on the final day, posting a 2-2-1 to finish the regatta in second place. Martin Dent’s Jelvis finished third.

J/109 Class

David Richards’ Jumping Jellyfish kept one step ahead of the close opposition in the J/109 Class to win by two points and win the J/109 UK National Championship. Mike & Susie Yates’ JAGO finished the regatta in second place.

Neil MacLachlan’s J/109 Jai Ho had a cracking last day. Scoring two race wins, the team from Jersey finished on the regatta podium in third.

J/111 Class

The J/111 Class produced the closest contest for victory at this year’s regatta, between Tony & Sally Mack’s McFly and Chris Jones & Louise Makin’s J/111 Journeymaker II.

After eight races, the two teams had equal points, and an equal number of race-wins, in the seven-boat fleet. Victory was decided by the best result in the last race, which was won by McFly.

Tony and Sally have been racing at the J-Cup for over ten years.

