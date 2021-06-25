RS Tera Inlands 2021 at Burton SC

An amazing weekend for the RS Tera 2021 Inland Championships at Burton SC over the 19/20 June.

The two fleets involved over 70 competitors, with both completeing eight races in ideal conditions.

Winner in the RS Tera Pro fleet was Oliver Stratton-Brown from Frensham Pond SC, tied on 13 points with Jac Bailey of Port Dinorwic SC.

In third place was Rebecca Knock of Port Dinorwic SC, fourth Harry Rowlands of Rutland SC and fifth Max Rawlinson of Roa Island BC.

In the RS Tera Sport fleet the winner was Charlotte White from the Wilsonian SC, with second Luke Rowlands of Rutland SC and third Tristan Harding of Frensham Pond SC.

Massive ‘Thanks’ to everyone at the club for their help and support over the weekend.

The House team and their army of help, once again did us proud in and around the clubhouse, catering for over 200 people over the weekend.

RS Tera Inlands 2021 – Tera Pro – Leaders after 8 races(33 entrise)

1st Pro 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown – Frensham Pond SC – – 13 pts

2nd Pro 4112 Jac Bailey – Port Dinorwic SC – – 13 pts

3rd Pro 4185 Rebecca Knock – Port Dinorwic SC – – 15 pts

4th Pro 3249 Harry Rowlands – Rutland SC – – 34 pts

5th Pro 822 Max Rawlinson – Roa Island BC – – 36 pts

6th Pro 3575 Freddie Sunderland – Draycote Water SC – – 37 pts

7th Pro 2226 Finlay Lomas-Clarke – Frensham Pond SC – – 38 pts

8th Pro 1922 Fflur Pierce – Port Dinorwic SC – – 40 pts

9th Pro 3811 Samuel Osborne – Royal Victoria YC – – 45 pts

10th Pro 2611 Ben Sinfield – Port Dinorwic SC – – 50 pts

11th Pro 2156 Ffion Bailey – Port Dinorwic SC – – 56 pts

12th Pro 2616 Mark Jenkins Jauma – Hayling Island SC – – 69 pts

13th Pro 3897 Tilda Brayshay – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 69 pts

14th Pro 2372 Jack Bew – Docklands SWC – – 75 pts

15th Pro 3566 Jemima Day – Hayling Island SC – – 77 pts

RS Tera Inlands 2021 – Tera Sport – Leaders after 8 races (41 entrise)

1st Sport 2661 Charlotte White – Wilsonian SC – – 18 pts

2nd Sport 3052 Luke Rowlands – Rutland SC – – 27 pts

3rd Sport 3580 Tristan Harding – Frensham Pond SC – – 28 pts

4th Sport 4200 Ben Anserson – Gurnard SC – – 34 pts

5th Sport 1901 Alex Sydenham – Hayling Island SC – – 34 pts

6th Sport 2575 Ruby Sunderland – Gurnard SC/BHYC – – 36 pts

7th Sport 2442 Nina Marsh – Neyland Y C – – 38 pts

8th Sport 2218 Ethan Hill – Hayling Island SC – – 40 pts

9th Sport 2837 Matthew Knowles – Bolton SC – – 48 pts

10th Sport 4133 Ben Greenhalgh – Port Dinorwic SC – – 62 pts

11th Sport 3263 Joshua Pope – Emsworth Slipper SC – – 63 pts

12th Sport 3829 Thomas Whitehead – Filey SC – – 68 pts

13th Sport 2348 William Stratton-Brown – Frensham Pond SC – – 71 pts

14th Sport 2311 Will Bradley – Gurnard SC – – 71.5 pts

15th Sport 3585 Annabelle Hacker – Rutland SC – – 74 pts

Full results available here . . .