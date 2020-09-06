Landsail Tyres J-Cup – Final day wrap-up

Final day of the 2020 Landsail Tyres J-Cup sailed in the Solent for IRC 1 and 2 and the J/111, J/109 and J/70 classes.

IRC One

In IRC One, Christopher Daniels’ J/122 Juno finished with a 4, 1, 1 to win the class with ten points.

Chaz Ivill’s J/112 Davanti Tyres took second with 15.5 points and third was Mike and Sarah Wallis’ J/122 Jahmali on 18 points

IRC Two

In IRC Two, Nick Munday’s J/97 Induljence finished with back to back wins to take overall victory with 7.5 points,

Second was J/92 J’ronimo, skippered by David Greenhalgh on 14.5 points and third Lawrence Barnett’s J/97 Jackeroo with 17 points.

J/111 Class

Tony and Sally Mack’s McFly had a tremendous regatta, retaining the J/111 UK National Championship with 6 points.

Chris Jones’ Journeymaker II was second with 11 points and third was Paul Griffiths’ Jagerbomb with 14 points.

J/109 Class

In the J/109 Class, Simon Perry’s Jiraffe snatched the UK National Championship with a 1, 2 finish and a nine point total.

John Smart’s Jukebox was second with 11 points and third was David Richards’ Jumping Jellyfish with 12 points.

J/70 Class

Paul Ward’s Eat, Sleep, J, Repea, won the class with six points and an eight pooint lead over Nick Phillips’ Chaotic.

In third place was Charles Thompson’s Brutus with 17 points.

All results subject to protest.

For full results: www.j-cup.co.uk . . .