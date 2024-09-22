Douglas Newhouse and Jeremy Wilmot’s Yonder J/70 World Champions

The American team, Douglas Newhouse and Jeremy Wilmot’s “Yonder” were proclaimed J/70 World Champions at the event organized by the Real Club Náutico de Palma (RCNP).

Leading since day 1 of the championship, Newhouse and Wilmot’s “Yonder” from the New York YC, finished with a ten-point lead over second placed “Mindset” of Barzil’s Ralph Vasconcellos.

Third went to the title defenders, British team “Brutus II” from the Royal Southern YC, who moved from fifth thanks to their win in the last race of the world championships, their third rsce win.

In the Corinthian division, it was a win for Pedro Garra’s “Plan B” from YC Punta del Este, Uruguay (24th 0verall).

They were followed in second by Alec Cutler’s “Hedgehog” from Royal Bermuda YC (Bermuda) and the Italian team Sofía Giondi’s “Wanderlust” from YC Rimini in third.

Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds – Leaders after 8 races (95 entries)

1st USA 340 YONDER, D NEWHOUSE / J WILMOT – – 55 pts

2nd BRA 1226 MINDSET, R VASCONCELLOS ROSA – – 66 pts

3rd GBR 1572 BRUTUS II, C THOMPSON / T MALLINDINE – – 68 pts

4th USA1562 ROWDY RICHARD WITZEL – – 83 pts

5th AUS1451 VAMOS TIM RYAN – – 96 pts

6th USA1047 GOOD TO GO DOUGLAS RASTELLO – – 97 pts

7th USA216 KID’S TABLE BRYCE KALOW – – 100 pts

8th USA65 CATAPULT JOEL RONNING – – 102 pts

9th BRA1795 ARETE BRUNO BETHLEM – – 104 pts

10th USA49 SAVASANA BRIAN KEANE – – 107 pts

11th ESP1135 PATAKIN LUIS ALBERT – – 115 pts

12th USA179 SURGE RYAN McKILLEN – – 121 pts

13th BRA849 OCEANPACT HAROLDO SOLBERG – – 133 pts

14th ARG1555 NILDO GUILLERMO PARADA – – 149 pts

15th USA819 DARK ENEREGY LAURA GRONDIN – – 151 pts

Other GBR

28th GBR1247 JELVIS MARTIN DENT – – 200 pts

39th GBR1452 CALYPSO J CALASCIONE / S RIPARD COR – – 261 pts

59th GBR1591 DADS N LADS TIM SIMPSON – – 345 pts

60th GBR1169 JEEPSTER MAX CLAPP COR – – 348 pts

67th GBR1496 STANDFAST SIMON PATTERSON – – 401 pts

89th GBR1384 COSMIC PATRICK LIARDET COR – – 559 pts

Full results here . . .