UniCredit Youth America’s Cup racing abandoned for the day

A light weather system sat over Barcelona Sunday, delivering rain to the area before clearing in the afternoon, leaving mere zephyrs across the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup race course.

The Race Committee, having abandoned for the day, postponed the day’s schedule to tomorrow, Monday 23 September with the forecast models showing an improved weather window in the early afternoon, potentially building to 11-15 knots later in the day.

The schedule for the day had been for the final two races in Group B (Invited Teams) to be completed first, ahead of a planned four races for Group A (America’s Cup Teams) who, to date, have completed four races in their opening series.

As it stands at the moment, in Group A the teams from Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, NYYC American Magic and Athena Pathway GBR occupy the podium positions.

Whilst amongst the Invited Teams, Swedish Challenge powered by Artemis Technologies, Andoo Team Australia and Spain’s Sail Team BCN are in the automatic qualification places for the Semi-Finals.

The points are desperately tight in both divisions, so when racing gets underway the competition is going to be intense as those Semi-Final spots are decided – with the top three teams from Group A and Group B going through to compete in a four race series.

SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY 23 SEPTEMBER

Group B Race 7 scheduled start is 14:10

Intention is 2 races for Group B followed by 4 races for Group A

Group A Standings 22 Sept 4 races:

Group B Standings 22 Sept after 6 races: