Max Maeder, Wan Li, and Yo Pudla top 2024 Formula Kite and TwinTip Racing Asian Championship

Max Maeder, Wan Li, and Yo Pudla Shine at the 2024 Formula Kite and TwinTip: Racing Asian Championship, which concluded under dramatic circumstances as a government-issued weather warning halted the final day of racing.

Max Maeder from Singapore, the Paris 2024 bronze medalist, reclaimed his title from 2022 with a dominant performance, winning 8 out of 12 races.

Qibin Huang, the defending champion and China’s Olympic entry, faced a challenging start with a disastrous first day but showed resilience by improving his performance on the second day. Huang finished in 6th place.



China kept the title in the women, with Wan Li achieving a significant milestone in her sailing career and showcasing her exceptional talent and determination.

Narapichit Pudla, also known as Yo, added another title to his impressive record in the TwinTip:Racing category. The Thai veteran’s experience and skill were on full display, earning him well-deserved recognition.

Khristopher Ken Nacor emerged as the best among many talented sailors from the Philippines, marking a strong return to international competition after a brief hiatus. The team’s performance highlights the growing talent within the Philippines sailing community.

The event, already delayed by a day due to a typhoon, saw competitors battling high waves and strong currents on the first day. Despite these conditions, the sailors showcased remarkable skill and resilience.

The second day brought a stark contrast, with calmer seas and favorable winds, described by many as “the best racing day of my life.” This brief respite allowed for intense and thrilling races, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion.

However, the championship’s momentum was abruptly halted when the government issued a weather warning, prohibiting all activities on the water.

RESULTS FORMULA KITE MEN

1. Maximilian Maeder SGP GOLD

2. Haoran Zhang CHN SILVER

3. Jiangang Wu CHN BRONZE

RESULTS FORMULA KITE WOMEN

1. Wan Li CHN GOLD

2. Chenxue Liu CHN SILVER

3. Meijing Xiao CHN BRONZE

RESULTS TWINTIP:RACING MEN

1. Narachipit Pudla THA GOLD

2. Kristopher Ken Nacor PHI SILVER

3. Xing Lin CHN BRONZE

RESULTS TWINTIP:RACING WOMEN

1. Yulu Mo CHN GOLD

2. Qiuyang Li CHN SILVER

3. Jingle Gao CHN BRONZE